CustomerCount(SM) Continues to Expand

CustomerCount℠, a cloud based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, has named Carlos Marchi, CECP, CME as Executive Vice President of Sales for Mexico and Latin America.

Robert Kobek, President of CustomerCount said, “Carlos is a welcome addition to our Mobius/CustomerCount family. As a former client with decades of experience with call centers, customer engagement and marketing, he understands the value of our multi-language online feedback system.”

“I am extremely pleased to work with CustomerCount. Their primary focus zeroes in on the timeshare/hospitality industry and yet has great flexibility to be adapted to other industries since it provides an exceptional platform for customer engagement,” said Carlos. “We used the system at my previous position and can attest to its actionable reporting and along with incomparable customer service. I welcome the excellent opportunity to extend CustomerCount’s world class client services into Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America.”

“Our online feedback system measures and reports customer feedback through branded, customized online surveys. Our highly malleable system is available in nearly 40 languages, making it an important tool internationally,” Kobek continued. “With Carlos on board we will continue to bring great service to existing clients in Mexico and increase awareness of CustomerCount south of the border.“

Carlos adds, “I also know from personal experience that CustomerCount’s software is very malleable and can be adapted to meet our clients customized needs.”

Carlos Marchi will be at AMDETUR (The Mexican Association of Tourism Developers) where the CustomerCount feedback system will be the official event feedback system for the convention. Attendees will be given several opportunities to provide their opinions on the entire experience from beginning to end.

“AMDETUR will be a perfect place to show all the flexibility and capabilities of this thorough system,” said Carlos. “When you work with a company that is focused on one goal (customer feedback and engagement) and who has years of expertise in the field, it builds confidence in the strategy and results that are at the core of the product. We’re confident that AMDETUR attendees, as well as other developers and operators, will find CustomerCount extremely well-conceived and easy to use.”

For a demonstration at AMDETUR, or to reach out to Carlos contact him at carlosmarchi(at)customercount(dot)com. You may also email Bob Kobek.

About CustomerCount(SM)

CustomerCount is a feature-rich, cloud based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty and improve your bottom line. Developed and managed by Mobius Vendor Partners, CustomerCount was initially designed for the timeshare and contact center industries and is now used by organizations across numerous different vertical markets and industries. With TripAdvisor® and Onsite Service Requests fully integrated into the system, CustomerCount can measure the entire customer experience from initial marketing contact to post stay. For more information, visit http://www.customercount.com or call 317-816-6000. Follow them at http://www.customercount.com/blog/ on Twitter @CustomerCount or facebook.com/CustomerCount.

Contact: Bob Kobek

317.816.6000 extension 100

Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod

619-255-1661