SurgCenter Development Performs 20,000th Joint Replacement

SurgCenter Development (SCD), a leading developer of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) throughout the United States, recently completed its 20,000th joint replacement since the business launched its joint replacement program in 2013.

“Performing an outpatient joint replacement was a concept that was considered renegade just a few years ago,” said Dr. Stacey Berner, principal and chief executive officer for SurgCenter Development. “But no longer. The outcomes are actually better than people who have their surgery in a hospital.”

SCD provided a record number of joint replacements in 2016. Nearly 7,000 joint replacements were performed at 79 centers in 19 states. Of those, more than 96% of SCD’s joint replacement patients were discharged the same day. Following an average four-hour recovery, 94% of hip patients and 99% of knee patients went home the same day.

