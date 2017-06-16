AlliantRx announced today that it has appointed Dan Alaimo to the position of National Director of Business Development, effective immediately. Mr. Alaimo previously held the positions of District Director and Director of New Business Development for Bergen Brunswig/Amerisource Bergen.

Dan has enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and marketing. A thoughtful and strategic sales leader, he is known for his strong motivational skills and intuitive business development approach – which have earned him an exceptional record for driving revenue and growth and consistency in surpassing sales expectations and new business development goals. Dan is considered a hands-on leader in local specialty pharmacy communities. Throughout his successful career in Business Development at Bergen Brunswig/Amerisource Bergen, Dan has demonstrated a solid ability to meet the demands required of executive level leadership, while also maintaining a respected and accessible presence within a team dynamic. His consistent and effective approach to Business Development make him a valuable addition to the AlliantRx executive team.

“Dan brings a long and successful track record of driving growth and developing talent across multi-disciplined distribution sales organizations,” said Gerry Crocker, President of AlliantRx. He continued, “He is a proven leader, with a strong passion for customer service and advocacy.” Stephen Hendrickson, Chief Executive Officer of AlliantRx added, “Dan will play a key role at AlliantRx driving and implementing solutions that will help members build, run and grow their pharmacies. We’re looking forward to having him on our team.”

As pharmaceutical and healthcare industries continue to grow, change, and evolve, AlliantRx is committed to maintaining its position as one of the fastest growing independent retail buying chains. With Dan on our team, we are more than prepared to continue to meet our promise to do more for our members, and provide them with the level of service and growth they’ve come to expect.

About AlliantRx

AlliantRx is one of the fastest growing independent retail chain buying groups in the country today. With a focus on helping member pharmacies succeed, AlliantRx provides benefits including generic drug cost discounts and savings, access to financial best practices, and exclusive business building resources – tools once only available to retail pharmacy giants. Through strong leadership and strong alliances, AlliantRx powers the success of its members with a team, which utilizes over 100 years of collective experience in independent retail and specialty pharmacy leadership, pharmaceutical distribution, group purchasing, managed care, and home care. AlliantRx’s leaders have cultivated strong alliances with some of the world’s leading pharmacy solutions partners on its members’ behalf, maximizing economic product and business outcomes.

