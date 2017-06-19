Being consistently recognized for global leadership is a testament to our team’s promise to deliver and continuously develop Microsoft Cloud-based solutions to businesses around the world.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. is pleased to announce that its parent company Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics and the Microsoft Cloud, has won the 2017 Microsoft Cloud Customer Relationship Management Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“The outstanding innovation and expertise the Microsoft partner community continues to provide is demonstrated by this year’s award winners,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We applaud Hitachi Solutions America on achieving winner of the 2017 Microsoft Cloud Customer Relationship Management Partner of the Year Award.”

“It is an honor for Hitachi Solutions Group that Hitachi Solutions America was named as the Cloud CRM Partner of the Year,” said Sandeep Walia, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. “Being consistently recognized for global leadership is a testament to our team’s promise to deliver and continuously develop Microsoft Cloud-based solutions to businesses around the world.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Hitachi Solutions Group was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Cloud Customer Relationship Management.

The Cloud Customer Relationship Management Partner of the Year Award recognizes a remarkable partner who excels in providing customer solutions for sales automation, customer services, field services, project services automation, and marketing automation built within Microsoft Dynamics CRM cloud. Having completed over 1,500 successful CRM projects for over 600 customers, Hitachi Solutions Group won by embracing their mission of delivering customer success by using powerful, affordable, and easy to use industry specific solutions. This commitment has allowed the company to continually beat competitors in the market. Hitachi Solutions Group has developed, deployed and supported Microsoft Dynamics solutions for over a decade and their collected knowledge and expertise culminated in several Industry Cloud IPs such as Loyalty Management, Banking and Insurance solutions.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be presented at the Microsoft Inspire Conference, formerly Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference, on July 9-13, 2017 in Washington DC.

---

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. helps its customers with industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific offers solutions in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam. Recognized as the Microsoft ERP Partner of year in 2015 and 2015 and Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific in 2015, Microsoft CRM Global Partner of the Year in 2014 and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162 billion yen ($81.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.