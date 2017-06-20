eVisitorGuide Launches All-Digital Milwaukee Travel & Tourism Guide

Mobile-Optimized Visitor Guides Gone are the days of carrying bulky printed travel guides and your smartphone. Now simply open your mobile browser to eVisitorGuide, choose your city and start exploring.

eVisitorGuide, Chicago’s most comprehensive travel and tourism guide, has expanded to Milwaukee. With eVisitorGuide, everything a visitor needs to explore these two great cities is now free and easily available in the palm of their hand.

"We’re excited about our launch of eVisitorGuide Milwaukee. Given the success of eVisitorGuide Chicago, Milwaukee was the next logical destination for us,” says Chuck Roichek, president of eVisitorGuide. "Milwaukee is a fantastic destination with all the cultural amenities of a much larger city. With its outstanding museums and attractions, hot dining and nightlife scene, beautiful RiverWalk and lakefront, and numerous festivals and events, Milwaukee is a true year-round destination. Combined with its Old-World charm and Midwest friendliness, it’s always a great time in Milwaukee.”

eVisitorGuide’s clean and easy-to-navigate format makes it a snap to find information on museums, attractions, tours, dining, nightlife, shopping, theater, weather, transit information and much more. Listings contain images and/or video, informative text, interactive mapping, one-button phoning and links to external websites, making eVisitorGuide a true one-stop shop of visitor and sightseeing information.

"Gone are the days of carrying bulky printed travel guides and your smartphone. Now simply open your mobile browser to http://www.evisitorguide.com, choose your city and start exploring,” continues Mr. Roichek. “Our all-digital, mobile optimized platform allows us to deliver fun and informative real-time content in a manner travelers prefer…on their mobile device.”

A popular feature of eVisitorGuide is their free MetroWalkz Self-Guided Walking Tours, which are available in eVisitorGuide’s “Tours” section. These step-by-step, do-it-yourself sightseeing tours allow visitors to confidently explore a city’s top destinations at their pace, on their schedule. In Milwaukee, discovering must-see sights and neighborhoods is a breeze with four newly-added tours: RiverWalk, East Town, Westown and Lakefront. Chicago’s MetroWalkz Self-Guided Walking Tours include Loop Architecture, Navy Pier, Millennium Park, The Magnificent Mile, Old Town, Gold Coast, Chinatown, West Loop, Museum Campus and Grant Park.

Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of eVisitorGuide's “Deals” section for great discounts on tours, attractions, dining, nightlife, shopping and transportation.

eVisitorGuide is useful when planning your trip to Chicago or Milwaukee, and is a “must have” tool when in-town exploring the city. To access eVisitorGuide Chicago directly, open your browser to http://www.evisitorguide.com/chicago. For eVisitorGuide Milwaukee, go to http://www.evisitorguide.com/milwaukee.

For additional information or inquiries, please phone (312) 504-7058.

ABOUT EVISITORGUIDE

Sightseeing Made SimpleTM has been the company’s motto and guiding principle since 2009, the year MetroWalkz Self-Guided Walking Tours was launched. The company expanded beyond walking tours, rebranded to eVisitorGuide and moved to an all-digital, mobile-optimized platform in late 2015. The updated format has proven successful, with half-a-million pageviews expected in 2017. Over the years, eVisitorGuide has helped hundreds of thousands of visitors explore their destination with confidence. Work is underway on additional eVisitorGuide destinations, which will be launched soon.