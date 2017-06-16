Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Florida projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the California projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Miami, FL – The Edgewater - Plans call for the redevelopment of the City Hall restaurant building into a 36-story, 393-unit apartment tower with an eight-story, 455 car parking garage. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018 $85,000,000. Project ID: 1393245

Opa-Locka, FL – Amazon – Plans call for building a new Amazon fulfillment center totaling 800,000 square feet. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018, $150,000,000 Project ID: 1393190

Celebration, FL – Community Presbyterian Church – Plans call for an expansion to the existing Church totaling 15,885 square feet for an education building and a Christian Life Center. Construction start: Q3, 2017. $1,200,000 Project ID: 1393154

Winter Park, FL – Winter Park Memorial Hospital - Plans call for adding 10 comprehensive medical rehabilitation beds. Construction start: Q1, 2018. $3,600,000 Project ID: 1392826

Jacksonville, FL – Grand Living at Tamaya – Plans call for building a new four-story, 200,000 -square-foot senior-living community with 165 beds and will include 32 for memory-care residents. Construction start: October, 2017, $40,000,000. Project ID: 1392835

Pensacola, FL – Best Western – Plans call for the renovation and rebranding of the 123 room former Days Inn into a Best Western. Renovation plans include the guest rooms, pool area, bar and lobby. Construction start: Fall, 2017. $3,000,000. Project ID: 1393019

Construct-A-Lead is an online database that connects users to large-scale commercial construction projects, including those hidden, private project leads.

The service features hotel construction, office buildings, retail construction, medical facilities, school renovations and much more, to help bid on construction including those hard-to-find private project leads, from planning stage through completion. Construct-A-Lead’s daily updates of commercial construction project leads are an ideal solution for those who want to put their product or service into commercial, government and religious structures.

For more information, visit Construct-A-Lead.com online or call 855-874-1491.