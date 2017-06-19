Doctors on Liens and Healing Touch Chiropractic have teamed up in East San Jose to provide care to personal injury victims in need. The most recent addition to this exclusive network is Dr. Harman Cherra, DC with Healing Touch Chiropractic. His office is proudly rated by patients as one of the best offices in the South Bay Area.

Doctors on Liens, the leading network of medical providers working on a lien basis, partners with the greatest medical professionals who provide the most effective and efficient care on a lien basis. Doctors on Liens pre-screens and pre-approves each medical professional on their list, ensuring that everyone receives prompt and courteous service, same or next day appointments, and detailed medical evaluations by the best providers throughout California.

Dr. Cherra, who graduated with both a Doctorate of Chiropractic and a Master of Health Administration, has years of professional experience. He proudly works with care and expert knowledge as he manipulates the joints and spine to establish optimal pain relief, mobility and function. His specialization and experience with Healing Touch Chiropractic includes:



Diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal conditions

Working with patients through the technique of spinal decompression

Implementing systems and processes and to ensure quality is not compromised

Active partnerships in multidisciplinary patient care with medical doctors and other health care professionals

Patient education in wellness promotion and disease prevention

Implementing clinical processes and procedures to maintain clinic compliance and regulatory requirements per current State and National regulations

Formulating business and clinical processes and ensuring they are up to date with organizational trends

Maintaining and enforcing HIPPA Compliance requirements

Says Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Cherra with Healing Touch Chiropractic to our leading team of doctors. He has a great facility, and I know he will go above and beyond with his reputation of being the people’s choice in chiropractic care. I am thrilled patients in the greater San Jose area are getting the attention they desperately need after an accident.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis throughout California and Nevada.