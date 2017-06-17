If you focus on taking care of your people, your culture, and your core purpose then profit and growth tend to follow

FrogSlayer, a local software development firm, was named the fourth fastest growing company in the Brazos Valley at the 2017 Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards ceremony held at the Hilton in College Station on June 14, 2017.

President and CEO of FrogSlayer, Ross Morel, attended the ceremony with FrogSlayer’s Business Operations Manager, Devin Rabon. “It’s exciting to be a part of a growing company that gives so much back to their employees and community,” said Rabon.

For more than 20 years, the Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards have recognized and honored small businesses in the Brazos County for their achievements. The top ten businesses are selected based on their revenue growth from the previous three years and their impact in the community and local economy.

This is the second consecutive year FrogSlayer has received the award, boasting a 158% growth over the past three years and adding nearly 20 new high-paying technology jobs to the community in the past year alone.

FrogSlayer was recently recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the state of Texas earlier this year by Texas Monthly. Morel attributes their success to the company’s focus on people and culture saying, “I don't think it's any coincidence that some of the best places to work are also many of the fastest growing companies in Texas. If you focus on taking care of your people, your culture, and your core purpose then profit and growth tend to follow.”

Though many of FrogSlayer’s clients are based in Texas, the custom software development firm has also been successful in growing its business throughout U.S., with clients now in a dozen states. Even with the growth outside of Texas, Morel remains focused on maintaining just a single office in Bryan-College Station. “We never outsource or offshore any of our work. Ever. We’re doing more than just delivering custom software for our clients. We’re creating well-paying jobs in the area, teaching the next generation of software developers, and showing that people can enjoy what they do and where they work,” explained Morel.

To learn more about FrogSlayer please visit https://frogslayer.com/.

