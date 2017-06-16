K'NEX Educational Toys “We are so grateful for K’NEX’s donation, which will allow our camp attendees the chance to use their imagination and creativity to solve weekly STEM challenges,” said Project Scientist Founder Sandy Marshall.

K'NEX’s educational toys are the perfect platform for combining all the elements of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.) With a $25,000 donation of K’NEX products, Project Scientist will encourage girls attending the Project Scientist Summer Academy to work collaboratively and outside of the box to solve challenges in their own unique ways. On Mondays, K’NEX will introduce weekly build challenges for the girls to complete by the end of the week using K’NEX products. Project Scientist is confident the K'NEX Building Sets will reinforce the learning goals of the weekly themes during the Academy.

"Having K'NEX as a sponsor of Project Scientist Summer Academy's Maker Spaces at all five sites shows their commitment to help nurture the girl STEM leaders of tomorrow."

K’NEX is offering Project Scientist Summer Academy parents a forty percent discount off any purchase on http://www.knex.com through Sept. 30, 2017 by using coupon code: PROJSCI40.

During Project Scientist Summer Academy, girls discover the endless opportunities available to them in STEM through engagement of top STEM companies, universities, teachers and hands on curriculum. Project Scientist is offering thousands of girls the chance to attend Summer Academy at Caltech University in Pasadena, Concordia University in Irvine, USC in Los Angeles, University of North Carolina Charlotte, and Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte.

About K’NEX Limited Partnership Group

Founded in 1992, K’NEX, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Brands International Co., LLC, did not set out to become an educational toy company. All it wanted to do was show kids that the only limit to building was the size of their imagination! 25 years later, K’NEX prides itself on connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with imagination. STEAMagination™ can be found in every K’NEX set and with it building dreams become a fun-powered, 3-D reality! Winner of over 390 awards and recognitions, the K’NEXproduct line has building toys specially designed for every age group and skill level. The K’NEX family of brands includes IMAGINE™ Building Sets, Thrill Rides™, K’NEX Education®, Kid K’NEX®, K-FORCE Build and Blast®, Mighty Makers®, Mario Kart™, Super Mario™, Plants vs. Zombies™, LINCOLN LOGS®and TINKERTOY® both under license from Hasbro, and more! From the living room to the board room, we are proud to help build the leaders of tomorrow!

About Project Scientist

The mission of Project Scientist is to educate, coach, and advocate for girls and women with an aptitude, talent, and passion for STEM. Through engagement of top STEM companies, universities, teachers and hands on curriculum Project Scientist Summer Academy attendees discover the endless opportunities available to them in STEM.

The need for Project Scientist was based off a vast amount of research that shows girls with a high skill, aptitude, and talent for STEM subjects are not currently served or identified at a young age. Underserved and unidentified girls are not provided STEM opportunities at a pace, depth, and breadth commensurate with their talents and interests. Founder Sandy Marshall created Project Scientist to change the world’s view of “who” a scientist is and “what” a scientist does. The vision of Project Scientist is to transform the face of STEM by nurturing today’s future scientists who will lead the world in solving tomorrow's greatest challenges.

The Project Scientist staff diligently sets goals and track the outcomes, outcomes that research has proven to affect girls with an interest in STEM. The company annually partners with Harvard and the University of North Carolina Charlotte to research the model and validate the impact that Project Scientist programs are having on those who attend.

