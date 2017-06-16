Conference presenters will give real-life examples from companies and organizations and showcase how information professionals provide “decision-ready information” to an organization's stakeholders.

Keynote presentations about space garbage and how to help journalists and researchers by disobeying them will headline the 2017 Annual Conference of the Special Libraries Association (SLA) June 16–20 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center.

SLA is a nonprofit global organization for innovative information professionals and their strategic partners in business, government, academic, and other “specialized” settings. Thousands of special librarians and information professionals from North America and across the globe will attend the SLA 2017 Annual Conference, including collections managers, research/intelligence directors, information center managers, knowledge managers, web developers, information analysts and consultants, content managers, user experience specialists, educators, and content rights managers.

The conference will feature keynotes by NPR’s Peabody Award-winning Lulu Miller and Moriba Jah, Ph.D., associate professor of aerospace engineering at the University of Texas, former spacecraft navigator for numerous Mars missions for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and former director of the University of Arizona’s Space Object Behavioral Sciences. The conference will also boast a “Dream Jobs Panel” featuring information professionals from Hershey, Uber, and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

Other conference highlights include sessions led by noteworthy subject matter experts from central and southern Arizona:

Connected Vehicles – The Future of Transportation

Larry Head, Ph.D., professor of systems and industrial engineering and director of the Transportation Research Institute at the University of Arizona

The Curious Case of a Geologist-Turned-Crime Writer

Susan Cummins Miller, Tucson author and geologist

“Start Me Up!”: Helping Food Entrepreneurs Succeed

Ji Mi Choi, associate vice president, Office of Knowledge Enterprise Development, Arizona State University

Biodiversity Information in the 21st Century

Curtis Bradley, senior scientist, Center for Biological Diversity (Tucson)

Bryan Heidorn, Ph.D., director, University of Arizona School of Information

Commercialization of Intellectual Property: A Role for Librarians

Cynthia Elliott, assistant librarian, liaison to the Arizona Cancer Center, University of Arizona Libraries Jennifer Martin, associate librarian, Arizona Health Sciences Library, and clinical instructor of pharmacy practice & science, University of Arizona

Sherry Hoskinson, director of optimization, business design, and outcomes, 5Lights (Tucson)

Food and Medicine from the Desert

Martha Ames Burgess, ethnobotanist and Native foods instructor (Tucson)

The Frankenstein Bicentennial Project: Science Fiction as a Lens for Examining Science and Society Issues

Bob Beard, Arizona State University Center for Science and the Imagination

Water in the Southwest: History, Policy, and Data

Sarah Porter, Arizona water policy expert

Grant Weinkam, research analyst, University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center

Break Out of Your Library: Set Physics Loose with e-Books, Outreach, and Open Textbooks!

Bruce Bayly, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics, University of Arizona

Cheryl Cuillier, open educational resource coordinator, University of Arizona Libraries

Interactive Instruction for All: Using Efficacy Studies to Guide Best Practices in Tutorial Design

Yvonne Mery, associate librarian, University of Arizona Libraries

Leslie Sult, research and learning librarian, University of Arizona Libraries

Using Metrics in Taxonomy Work

Steve Eastwood, resource manager, 2-1-1 Arizona/Community Information and Referral Services

Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Makerspaces and Beyond

Ji Mi Choi, associate vice president, Office of Knowledge Enterprise Development, Arizona State University

Micah Lande, Ph.D., assistant professor of engineering & manufacturing engineering programs, Arizona State University

These and SLA 2017's other conference presenters will give real-life examples from companies and organizations and showcase how information professionals—experts in researching, analyzing, explaining, and providing "decision-ready information" to internal and external stakeholders living in a world on information overload—contribute to the success of organizations.

