Keynote presentations about space garbage and how to help journalists and researchers by disobeying them will headline the 2017 Annual Conference of the Special Libraries Association (SLA) June 16–20 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center.
SLA is a nonprofit global organization for innovative information professionals and their strategic partners in business, government, academic, and other “specialized” settings. Thousands of special librarians and information professionals from North America and across the globe will attend the SLA 2017 Annual Conference, including collections managers, research/intelligence directors, information center managers, knowledge managers, web developers, information analysts and consultants, content managers, user experience specialists, educators, and content rights managers.
The conference will feature keynotes by NPR’s Peabody Award-winning Lulu Miller and Moriba Jah, Ph.D., associate professor of aerospace engineering at the University of Texas, former spacecraft navigator for numerous Mars missions for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and former director of the University of Arizona’s Space Object Behavioral Sciences. The conference will also boast a “Dream Jobs Panel” featuring information professionals from Hershey, Uber, and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.
Other conference highlights include sessions led by noteworthy subject matter experts from central and southern Arizona:
Connected Vehicles – The Future of Transportation
Larry Head, Ph.D., professor of systems and industrial engineering and director of the Transportation Research Institute at the University of Arizona
The Curious Case of a Geologist-Turned-Crime Writer
Susan Cummins Miller, Tucson author and geologist
“Start Me Up!”: Helping Food Entrepreneurs Succeed
Ji Mi Choi, associate vice president, Office of Knowledge Enterprise Development, Arizona State University
Biodiversity Information in the 21st Century
Curtis Bradley, senior scientist, Center for Biological Diversity (Tucson)
Bryan Heidorn, Ph.D., director, University of Arizona School of Information
Commercialization of Intellectual Property: A Role for Librarians
Cynthia Elliott, assistant librarian, liaison to the Arizona Cancer Center, University of Arizona Libraries Jennifer Martin, associate librarian, Arizona Health Sciences Library, and clinical instructor of pharmacy practice & science, University of Arizona
Sherry Hoskinson, director of optimization, business design, and outcomes, 5Lights (Tucson)
Food and Medicine from the Desert
Martha Ames Burgess, ethnobotanist and Native foods instructor (Tucson)
The Frankenstein Bicentennial Project: Science Fiction as a Lens for Examining Science and Society Issues
Bob Beard, Arizona State University Center for Science and the Imagination
Water in the Southwest: History, Policy, and Data
Sarah Porter, Arizona water policy expert
Grant Weinkam, research analyst, University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center
Break Out of Your Library: Set Physics Loose with e-Books, Outreach, and Open Textbooks!
Bruce Bayly, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics, University of Arizona
Cheryl Cuillier, open educational resource coordinator, University of Arizona Libraries
Interactive Instruction for All: Using Efficacy Studies to Guide Best Practices in Tutorial Design
Yvonne Mery, associate librarian, University of Arizona Libraries
Leslie Sult, research and learning librarian, University of Arizona Libraries
Using Metrics in Taxonomy Work
Steve Eastwood, resource manager, 2-1-1 Arizona/Community Information and Referral Services
Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Makerspaces and Beyond
Ji Mi Choi, associate vice president, Office of Knowledge Enterprise Development, Arizona State University
Micah Lande, Ph.D., assistant professor of engineering & manufacturing engineering programs, Arizona State University
These and SLA 2017’s other conference presenters will give real-life examples from companies and organizations and showcase how information professionals—experts in researching, analyzing, explaining, and providing “decision-ready information” to internal and external stakeholders living in a world on information overload—contribute to the success of organizations.
