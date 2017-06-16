“This type of initiative can significantly help promote the modernization of the U.S. apprenticeship system, and close the ever-widening talent gap."

Franklin Apprenticeships, a U.S. based consulting and capacity building firm dedicated solely to expansion of U.S. Apprenticeship Programs, announced that its CEO is offering commentary about President Trump’s plans to expand apprenticeships in the U.S.

Kimberly Nichols, CEO and Co- Founder at Franklin Apprenticeships, has the following to say:

“This type of initiative can significantly help promote the modernization of the U.S. apprenticeship system, and close the ever-widening talent gap. Bringing the right parties together, to advocate for an apprenticeship model that works for today’s workforce, can transform the way we educate and prepare our young people for successful careers. The original apprenticeship model — developed following the first industrial revolution — successfully altered attitudes toward training for the most formative industries of that era. And, clearly it can serve the same purpose, today.”

Aiming to modernize apprenticeship programs in the U.S. by invigorating practical, real-life workforce training and development in high growth industries such as IT, Healthcare and Advanced Manufacturing, Franklin Apprenticeships will bridge the widening skills gap between young adults, employers and workforce development communities that need to attract, employ and retain young professionals.

About Franklin Apprenticeships

Franklin Apprenticeships is igniting a movement. Launched in May 2017, Franklin Apprenticeships is a new U.S. based consulting and capacity building firm dedicated solely to delivering on the promise for U.S. expansion of Apprenticeship Programs. Working in partnership with Businesses, Educators, Families, and Economic and Workforce Development Agencies, we offer the strategy, tools, and support network to help shape a re-imagined Apprenticeship system.