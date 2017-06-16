On June 22, 2017, ed-tech solution provider Lightspeed Systems kicks off “Summer of Longhorn,” a three-month series of free training webinars on use of its leading K-12 content filter. The series — named for the newest version of Lightspeed’s Web Filter, known as Web Filter 3: Longhorn — is designed to educate Lightspeed customers and non-customers alike on how to leverage the solution’s features to keep their school networks safe.

Lightspeed’s free “Summer of Longhorn” webinars — held every Thursday at 10 AM CDT from June 22 to August 17 — will cover different topics each week to highlight the most important new features of Web Filter 3: Longhorn and provide solutions to common challenges faced by school IT departments. Each webinar will feature detailed information and best practices followed by a question-and-answer session.

Released earlier this year, Web Filter 3: Longhorn is already being utilized by thousands of school districts around the world. Longhorn’s new features — including dynamic live reporting, continuous user identification, and customizable safe searching — are just some of the topics school IT personnel can expect to learn about in the webinar series.

The “Summer of Longhorn” webinar schedule is as follows:



June 22 – User Identification in Longhorn

June 29 – Reporting With Longhorn

July 6 – Assignments, Rule Sets, and URL Patterns

July 13 – SSL: What It Is and How Longhorn Can Help

July 20 – Filtering Mobile Devices

July 27 – Smart Play (Making YouTube Management Easy and Safe)

August 3 – Database & Custom Categories

August 10 – Blocking Psiphon and Other Filter Bypass Tools

August 17 – General Troubleshooting, Tips, and Best Practices

Founded in 1999, Lightspeed Systems has earned a reputation in the industry for providing excellent customer service and support. The “Summer of Longhorn” series is yet another example of the company’s commitment to setting up schools for success.

Registration and more information on “Summer of Longhorn” can be found at community.lightspeedsystems.com/summer-of-longhorn-webinar-series. To learn more about Lightspeed Systems Web Filter 3: Longhorn, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com/longhorn.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 25,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated solutions for smarter K-12 school networks: Web Filter, Mobile Manager, Management Bundle for Windows, and Relay for Chrome. To learn more, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com.