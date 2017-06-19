Inspired Thinking Group Honoured for Global Growth

ITG's artworking studio Over the past three years, a key focus for us has been transforming ITG from a largely UK-based business to a truly global enterprise.

Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) has been named one of the top 10 UK companies for international sales growth.

The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, published in the 11 June issue of the newspaper, measures the expansion in companies’ overseas business over the previous two years.

ITG, which provides marketing technology and multichannel marketing services to numerous global blue-chip brands, was placed tenth in the prestigious league – and topped the table for a Midlands-based company.

CEO Simon Ward said: “Over the past three years, a key focus for us has been transforming ITG from a largely UK-based business to a truly global enterprise.

“We now have offices in New York, Chicago and throughout Europe. Our unique marketing automation technology has attracted international brands who need full visibility of their global operations.”

ITG’s automation software, Media Centre, enables retailers and brands to manage and view every aspect of their global marketing activity, delivering real-time reporting of the status and cost of every job across every channel.

It enables outlets across the world to order customised marketing assets that are guaranteed accurate and brand-compliant.

Media Centre is supported by a vast range of marketing support services including a 220-seat, 24/7 multichannel artworking studio, advanced eCRM and programmatic marketing from its Fort Dunlop, Birmingham head office and central London hub.

ITG produces close to a million artworks every year for national and global clients and delivers over three billion unique targeted marketing communications. It provides a range of international services and retail strategic marketing.

Media Centre is developed at ITG’s research and technology centre in Dartford.

Ward added: “Targeted international growth for all of our international services remains a key priority for us. Our clients are looking to join up all their marketing channels, and we are confident our new products for 2017/18 will keep us ahead in the omnichannel marketplace.”