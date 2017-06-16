HS-UK offer an enhanced LED illumination system for older slit lamps

Haag-Streit UK offer LED upgrade on older slit lamps LED will reduce energy consumption by up to 60% and will last up to 150 times longer... It also significantly improves the illumination and in conjunction with Haag-Streit imaging products, provides significantly improved diagnostic capabilities.

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is offering the opportunity to enhance older Haag-Streit slit lamps, by converting them to utilise a 14mm LED illumination system.

Slit lamps in routine clinical practice primarily use tungsten illumination. This can be problematic when the bulb needs to be replaced as it can lead to equipment down-time and the frequency of bulb replacements in demanding clinics can be costly. LED illumination is energy-efficient, reduces the necessity to replace bulbs and has the added benefit of providing improved illumination of the anterior segment for clinical diagnosis.

Modern slit lamps now have LED illumination as standard, but the LED conversion can be performed on older BQ 900, BP 900, BM 900 and BX 900 Haag-Streit slit lamps. The BQ 900 can now also be upgraded at the same time to project a 14mm slit, opposed to the standard 8mm.

Sam Laidlaw, HS-UK Product Manager, said, “Converting a slit lamp to LED can benefit the user in a variety of ways. LED will reduce the energy consumption by up to 60% and will last up to 150 times longer than a tungsten bulb. It also significantly improves the illumination and in conjunction with Haag-Streit imaging products, provides significantly improved clinical diagnostic capabilities.”

An LED enhancement is quick and simple to perform, with very little downtime. The process can be performed by a trained HS-UK Service Engineer, at the customer’s premises, in just a few short hours.

For further information on the how to convert your slit lamp to LED, please contact the HS-UK Service Division on (01279) 883807, email ledupgrade(at)haag-streit-uk(dot)com or visit or visit http://hsuk.co/2rjZfo2.