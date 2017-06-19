Quality Uptime Services Named to CRN’s 2017 Solution Provider 500 List

We are pleased to be recognized for our UPS and battery maintenance services in the critical power infrastructure of IT solutions.

Leading Connecticut-based critical power service company Quality Uptime Services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Quality Uptime Services to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. Quality Uptime Services is one of the nation’s leading independent critical power service organizations providing UPS and battery maintenance.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our UPS and battery maintenance services in the critical power infrastructure of IT solutions,” said John Raio, President. “We thank all of our great clients that we serve. We also thank our dedicated QUS team for their hard work in making this possible.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes.”

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Quality Uptime Services

Supporting a national client base across all industries, Quality Uptime Services provides UPS and battery preventive maintenance and emergency services through a team of factory-trained field service engineers. With over 8.2 million sq.ft. of raised floor under contract and a 97% customer retention, clients confidently engage Quality Uptime Services to maintain 100% uptime.

For more information on how Quality Uptime Services can help you with UPS and battery maintenance, visit http://www.qualityuptime.com or contact Frank Monticelli, Vice President at Quality Uptime Services, at (917) 971-6234.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

