Collaborations like these grow and support our profession and we thank Strategic BCP for its commitment to our members, our organization and the business continuity industry.

Strategic BCP®, a leading Business Continuity Risk Management software and consulting company, has announced a national partnership with the Association of Continuity Professionals (ACP)—a premier organization and voice of business continuity planning professionals across 36 chapters in the United States.

“ACP appreciates the opportunity to align with Strategic BCP”, said ACP National Board Chair Bonnie Canal. “Collaborations like these grow and support our profession and we thank Strategic BCP for its commitment to our members, our organization and the business continuity industry,” she added.

Strategic BCP’s CEO Frank Perlmutter adds, “Our company is excited to help lead the way in elevating the productivity and relevance of continuity planning for ACP members through our best practices, customer experiences, and automation tools for Business Continuity Management.”

Strategic BCP’s enterprise consultants and software innovators—former business continuity/disaster recovery and risk managers, CIOs, and IT executives—will offer insights and opportunities for ACP members to strengthen and simplify their BC/DR programs.

The ACP will soon be announcing the availability of Strategic BCP-sponsored webinars and other educational resources for its members.

About the Association of Continuity Professionals

The Association of Continuity Professionals (ACP) is a not-for-profit trade association for professionals in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Emergency Management, Risk Management and other disciplines working for business and community resiliency. Founded in 1983, ACP is dedicated to the professional development of its members and to fostering the growth of the profession through its network of industry experts, education and the exchange of information and best practices. For more information, visit: http://www.acp-international.com.

About Strategic BCP

Strategic BCP® is a multi-award-winning business continuity risk management solutions company, named a Market Leader every year by Gartner for its software—ResilienceONE®. With 450,000 cross-industry users at top companies around the globe, ResilienceONE provides a comprehensive, intuitive way to manage risk, continuity, and resilience during disaster and outages within one automated solution. Strategic BCP’s professional services organization helps navigate obstacles within BC to DR and Strategic IT Planning. Since 2004, Strategic BCP has limited monetary and asset loss for companies large and small. For more information, visit http://www.strategicbcp.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.