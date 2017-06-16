Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced that The Wall Street Journal ranked the company #14 on their list of the Top 25 Technology Companies to Watch. Cybereason is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies and is quickly becoming the leading choice for enterprises looking to combat sophisticated cyber threats.

“I am thrilled that Cybereason was named to such a prestigious list of emerging technology companies as more and more enterprises are using our award-winning platform to stop sophisticated threat actors from taking proprietary data, intellectual property and anything else not locked down inside networks. The reality in today’s digitally connected world is that hackers have the advantage over the vast majority of enterprises because of legacy, antiquated technologies that simply no longer work. What Cybereason is doing is giving the advantage back to companies of all sizes,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO.

Cybereason is growing rapidly and currently employs 300 people. Earlier this week, Cybereason launched its Global Partner Program aimed at identifying, recruiting and compensating value-added resellers, managed service providers, system integrators and technology alliance partners. Cybereason also recently launched ‘UbU’ a new program dedicated to attracting and retaining talent by encouraging people to embrace themselves as their full self, whoever that is.

“The biggest challenge to growing a technology company is attracting and retaining amazing talent.” said Div. “Especially in a cybersecurity business, where our job is to constantly evolve faster than the adversary, we need the most creative and innovative people in the world on our team. The technology industry has not yet figured out how to be an accepting and open place for diverse teams. We have been changing that at Cybereason and want to do even more.”

About the WSJ Top 25 List

The WSJ identified twenty-five emerging companies across dynamic sectors of technology, including: consumer hardware, cyber security, healthcare, financial technology, business services, e-commerce, education and social media. Companies included in the list are less than 6 years old and have a valuation estimated between $50 million and $500 million.

Cybereason has also been the recipient of many industry awards in 2017 and is regularly recognized by leading news organizations and outlets for outstanding product innovation.

Significant Awards

2017 JMP Securities Super 60 Company to Watch

2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist, Lior Div, CEO

2017 CRN Security 100: ‘20 Coolest Endpoint Security Companies’

2017 Built in Boston 50 to Watch List (the only security company on the list)

2017 Cyber Excellence Awards ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’

2017 Cyber Defense Magazine Award for ‘Cutting Edge Endpoint Security Solution’

‘Best Places to Work 2016’, Boston Business Journal

