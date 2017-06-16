WNS to Sponsor 2017 Travelers Championship

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Travelers Championship,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “At WNS, we believe this prestigious tournament, which donates 100 percent of the net proceeds to charity, mirrors our corporate culture which values performance excellence and corporate social responsibility.”

"WNS is joining hands with us as a founding partner sponsor for the third year in a row. We are grateful for the commitment that WNS has shown over these years by taking part in this golf tournament with a charitable mission,” said Nathan Grube, Tournament Director, Travelers Championship.

Some of the world’s best professional golfers have committed to play in this year’s tournament, including Jason Day, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy and two-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson. Last year, the tournament generated a record $2.8 million for 160 charities, and since its inception in 1952, the tournament has generated more than $36 million for charity.

