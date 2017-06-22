Allure to Showcase Digital Signage at InfoComm 2017

Allure, A Christie® Company (Allure), the market leader in activating brands, environments, and experiences digitally, will showcase its data-driven Digital Menu Board (DMB) and Digital Signage (DS) Solutions at InfoComm, the largest trade show in North America for audio visual communications.

“We are very excited to showcase our POS integrated Digital Signage solutions that are proven to grow revenues and reduce operating costs. We have teamed up to collaborate with industry leaders in the digital signage space: Peerless-AV and Philips to showcase our end-to-end solutions,” said Doug Starr EVP, Business Development for Allure. He continued, “Visitors can also experience our technology showcase at Christie’s booth where Allure is displaying content built specially for restaurants, stadiums and arenas, theatres and retail outlets. These include our exclusive data-driven Digital Menu Boards, creating engaging content on Christie’s award-winning MicroTiles, and a replica basketball court featuring an immersive Projection Mapping showcase.”

Allure’s POS integrated DMB deployments continue at an accelerated pace with introduction of this revolutionary technology to various market verticals both domestically and internationally throughout 2017 and beyond. For more information, demonstrations, or to express interest in DMB pilot testing opportunities, please contact Allure at info(at)allure-christie(dot)com.

Visit Allure at the Christie Center at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando (June 14-16, Orange County Convention Center, Booth #2553).

About Allure, A Christie Company

Allure visual communication and retail transaction solutions connect businesses, brands and products with their consumers at points of influence and purchase in a variety of environments. Leveraging dynamic digital signage integrations to drive new revenue streams and create differentiated brand experiences, the company’s suite of intelligent solutions integrate advanced analytics, exceptional creative, software, and hardware with business applications to deliver engaging data-driven experiences, activate brands and achieve desired business outcomes. Allure software and services power more than 25,000 networked displays and devices that activate brands, environments and experiences…digitally.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.