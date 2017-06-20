CentralReach achieves SOC 3 certification. Achieving SOC 3 Certification provides our thousands of therapy providers the assurance that they are using services that uphold the security standards their business and clients deserve, while also setting an example in the industry.

CentralReach, a leader in cloud-based software for electronic medical records (EMR), practice management, and data collection, successfully completed its most recent SOC 3 attestation report for its cloud security platform environment. Furthermore, CentralReach has once again validated the HIPAA security compliant environment through a separate audit report specific to HIPAA Security Rule compliance.

Both audits were completed by the independent auditing firm NDB (the principal member of the NDB Alliance of CPA firms). NDB confirmed that CentralReach maintained relevant effective controls over the security and privacy of their cloud-based platform holding personal health information, and the independent auditor’s report provides reasonable assurance that the CentralReach platform is properly protected against unauthorized access. This third-party oversight confirms CentralReach’s assertion that practices, policies and procedures meet the standards set forth by the AICPA for security, availability and confidentiality.

“Achieving SOC 3 Certification provides our thousands of therapy providers the assurance that they are using services that uphold the security standards their business and clients deserve, while also setting an example in the industry,” said Charlotte Fudge, co-founder and CEO of CentralReach.

A copy of the SOC 3 Certification report is available upon request.

For further information on SOC 3, visit aicpa.org, and for additional information on HIPAA, go to hhs.gov/hipaa.

About CentralReach

Founded in 2012, CentralReach develops innovative technology and tools for therapy-based organizations in applied behavior analysis, early intervention, education, as well as speech, occupational, and physical therapies. CentralReach serves over 30,000 clinicians with its leading-edge software for practice management and data collection built by a team of clinicians and technologists. It also provides full-service implementation and ongoing support to help organizations grow and thrive. For more information, please visit http://centralreach.com.

About NDB

Founded in part by former Arthur Andersen, Deloitte & Touche, and BDO Siedman auditors and professional service providers, NDB is a PCAOB-registered Certified Public Accounting firm, specializing in the SOC Framework Attestation reports, I.T. audits, and other regulatory compliance assurance needs for organizations in select markets. NDB’s professional personnel have years of experience in their select chosen fields of work, possessing a sound working knowledge, interpretation and solid understanding of relevant regulatory compliance issues and mandates currently affecting clients. For more information please visit http://www.socreports.com/.