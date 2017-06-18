Bring Your Gaming Experience to New Heights

About the game:

Teammates play colored rope cards in the proper order to conquer four ascents, with each ascent becoming more difficult than the last. Each of the four camp cards has different requirements on how many rope cards and how many colors can be used to progress to the next camp.

If any player during their turn is unable to play the next card in the sequence, they must draw from an Event Deck. Events can penalize the individual player with various ailments, or the team as a whole with loss of progress in the ascent. If any player obtains too many ailments during the game, the entire team fails, and the game is lost. If all players reach the summit, the game is won!

The game design and artwork are very mature at this point in the campaign, along with solid documentation and playtesting. Backers can receive a copy of the game for as little as $12, including free shipping to individuals in the US. The campaign ends on July 7, so time is limited.

Do you have what it takes to stand at the top? The answer lies ahead. As Sir Edmund Hillary explained, “it is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.”

About the company:

Stolistic Games is dedicated to bringing fun family gaming to all age groups. Based in Shakopee MN, this young company enjoys distribution through several local retailers and is beginning to garner national appeal through its grassroots marketing efforts and enthusiastic fan base.

Number of players: 2-4

Time required: 30 min

Recommended ages: 8+

