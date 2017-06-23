Wincomn Deploys Christie at Wanda Theme Park

I’m confident that visitors at Harbin Wanda Cultural Tourism City will be thrilled with the excellent visuals presented using Christie’s cutting-edge projection systems

Christie®, a leader in creating and delivering the world’s best visual and audio experiences, together with its Chinese partner Wincomn Technology, are offering the ultimate visual experience to visitors at the new Harbin Wanda Cultural Tourism City, located in the capital of China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Developed by Wanda Group, the 80-hectare cultural tourism investment project is the largest cultural tourism complex in northeastern China aimed at turning Harbin into a famous cultural tourism city. Among the cultural projects in the tourism city include a large theater, a movie technology park, as well as the largest cinema complex in Northeast China. In particular, the Harbin Wanda Theme Park features state-of-the-art multi-dimensional rides zones ranging from conventional 3D to immersive dome experiences based on Chinese cultural themes and popular folklore characters.

Two highly-anticipated attractions, comprising an interactive theater and flyover theater at this venue have been fitted with over 100 Christie 3DLP® and 1DLP projectors to provide the best possible visual and immersive experience for visitors. These include the Christie Roadster HD20K-J and Christie DWU851-Q projectors supplied by Christie’s valued partner Wincomn Technology, which are ideal for large venues and renowned for delivering superior, dependable visual performance.

“We are very pleased to once again work with Wanda Group in providing the visual solutions at two of the biggest attractions at Harbin Wanda’s indoor theme park. Having gained invaluable experiences during our previous involvement in Wanda’s mega projects in Hefei and Nanchang, we are confident of delivering yet another top notch installation using Christie’s high performance and dependable projectors,” said Tony Chen, General Manager, Wincomn Technology. “I’m confident that visitors at Harbin Wanda Cultural Tourism City will be thrilled with the excellent visuals presented using Christie’s cutting-edge projection systems.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Christie Asia Pacific, commented, “As the themed entertainment industry’s preferred brand for professional projection systems, Christie is proud and honored to be chosen by Wanda Group to have our advanced visual solutions installed in the new Harbin Wanda Cultural Tourism City, the largest leisure development in China’s Northeastern region. Wanda is no stranger to our projection solutions, as a number of cultural and entertainment destinations developed by Wanda are already powered by our visual solutions. We’re very pleased to work closely with our valued partner Wincomn Technology on the installations and look forward to transporting visitors to exciting virtual worlds where they can enjoy vivid adventures in totally immersive environments.”

Among the most anticipated attractions at Harbin Wanda Park is a spectacular new flight simulation ride named “Flyover Heilongjiang” that launches guests into a thrilling immersive experience that enables them to witness the four seasons and savor the sights at the most scenic spots of Heilongjiang Province. Featuring a domed screen measuring 20 meters in diameter and a height of 15.8 meters, the lifelike projections have been made possible by 24 Christie Roadster HD20K-J projectors.

Another popular interactive ride, named after legendary tales in Chinese folklore, is fitted with 84 Christie DWU851-Q projectors to create a three-dimensional virtual environment where guests can interact with the projected contents in seven themed zones and enjoy a highly immersive experience.

With a brightness of 20,000 lumens and full HD resolution, the Christie Roadster HD20K-J is ideal for large venues and delivers the most natural color accuracy and stability with the next level of technology, performance and flexibility. The Christie Q Series, on the other hand, offers versatile, affordable and superior image processing, as well as ultra-quiet operation and high performance trusted by customers around the world.

Wanda Cultural Tourism City (Wanda City), a term coined by the Chinese conglomerate, is a cultural and tourism project that aims to create a safe, high-quality, diversified entertainment and leisure experience to consumers in China. So far, it has completed five Wanda City projects in China, including Changbaishan (in Jilin province in northeast China), Xishuangbanna (in Yunnan province in southern China), Wuhan (in Hebei province in central China), Nanchang (in Jiangxi Province in southern China) and Hefei (in Anhui Province in eastern China). By 2020, Wanda will unveil 15 Wanda City projects in China and five overseas.

