LCR Hallcrest is pleased to report that the latest market research indicates robust growth for Thermochromic products with the strongest advance emanating from the industrial process control segments, specifically the aerospace and automotive sectors.



“Thermochromic Pigment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2022- Demand for Thermochromic Pigment is Growing Consistently” was released by Research and Markets 22 May,2017

Grand View Research reported in May 2016 that “Industrial applications are expected to witness the highest growth from 2016 to 2024. Rising product demand in various industrial applications such as annealing, metal working, riveting and welding for quality purposes is anticipated to increase penetration in this segment.”

As the global leader in thermochromic products, LCR Hallcrest is well positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for “Smart” color change labels. The company has been modernizing and upgrading capability. A new state of the art plant was brought on line this April and will significantly increase LCR Hallcrest’s manufacturing capacity for custom process and quality control color change monitoring products, in addition to updating and increasing high volume label manufacturing capability.

A new multifaceted label printing process that combines the speed, flexibility and attention to detail of digital printing with the vibrancy of screen printing has been installed at TMC Hallcrest (UK Partner). Smart label solutions to temperature and other process variable concerns require indicating labels that monitor and help manage multiple constraints. These parameters can require proof of achieved temperature and/ or constant temperature verification. The combination of irreversible or reversible temperature indicators with Hydrochromic/ UV light Indicators and Readable codes on a single label allows for multivariate monitoring.

“This is an exciting time for LCR Hallcrest” comments Rocky Sapienza, VP Operations, “our increased capacity and upgraded production technology has allowed us to meet the uptick in demand for Smart Thermochromics head on!”

Call 847.998.8580 or Email: ideas(at)hallcrest.com and let us show you what we can do!

About LCR Hallcrest: The company is the leading international manufacturer of “SMART” color and chemical changing labels, thermometers, pigments and graphics that react to environmental and temperature fluctuations, providing visible evidence of change and measurement with in-house design, development and manufacturing capability.

Press Contact: SM404 Rev00

John Romano

LCR Hallcrest

Ph. 847.998.8580