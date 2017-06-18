Poriferous, LLC, an innovative medical device manufacturing company based in Newnan, Georgia, today announced the issuance of a key patent.

U.S. Patent No. 9,636,202 Support for Ear Base includes multiple claims, including the following; an ear base for ear implant restoration, comprising of, an ear base body, a superior crus, an inferior crus, and an antihelix rib, and at least one support tab extending from, and integrally formed with the ear base along the antihelix rib.

“We believe that the technology covered in this patent will dramatically improve not only outcomes for patients but also ease of use for surgeons in ear reconstruction,” said Aaron Noble, CEO of Poriferous.

Poriferous will continue to add to its portfolio of issued patents and pending applications. Noble stated: “This new U.S. patent bolsters our growing intellectual property portfolio. We are proud of our continued development of innovative products and are committed to protecting our rights in our intellectual property.”

About Poriferous, LLC

Located in the metro Atlanta area, Poriferous, LLC. specializes in sterile surgical products. SU-POR Surgical Implants are cleared to market in the United States under 510(k) K140437 and SU-POR Patient-Specific Surgical Implants are cleared to mark in the United States under 510(k) K152463.

For more information on Poriferous, LLC please contact our offices at 1.877.631.1954, or visit the website at http://www.su-por-ior.com.