Today FP Mailing Solutions announces the launch of QTrak, an inbound asset management solution. QTrak is a scalable solution that meets the demands for businesses of all sizes and allows them flexibility in managing their inbound packages no matter what volume. Its powerful, cloud-based software gives customers the visibility of end-to-end digital internal tracking for all inbound packages and accountable items. The simple and secure QTrak infrastructure makes it possible to track and report on any inbound letter, package or delivery from the time it’s first received in an organization to its final recipient within the company. QTrak’s efficient data capturing capabilities paired with its cloud-based security features make it one of the simplest, most cost-effective inbound package tracking solutions on the market today. QTrak can be purchased through any FP Authorized Dealer.

QTrak’s expansive capabilities are just one, quick application download away from having a full package tracking system at your fingertips. One license allows for unlimited users and unlimited handheld devices, keeping this a simple and cost-effective solution for businesses. When making a delivery, the smartphone or device becomes a digital signature pad, eliminating the need and expense of handheld computers. QTrak provides detailed reports showing every package’s progress, along with the full chain of custody with pictures and notes when applicable, allowing businesses to allocate more time to their core business. During seasonal busy times businesses can easily enlist as much support staff as is required and effortlessly transfer or add inbound tracking responsibilities while maintaining full security of information.

QTrak’s cloud-based software does not store any package information on the handheld device, giving businesses peace of mind that their data is not compromised. QTrak’s log-in credentials and detailed information capture give this application equivalent security status to that of consumer banking applications. QTrak transforms the camera in your mobile device into a high-speed, smart scanner that quickly captures carrier tracking and recipient information. The information is instantly stored to the Cloud where businesses can easily manage every aspect of tracking, logging and reporting in real-time. Tracking each package’s chain of custody has never been easier. With QTrak, businesses have complete visibility from the time their packages enter their business until they reach the final destination.

“The addition of inbound asset tracking software creates a stronger product offering and is yet another example of FP responding to our customer’s needs,” said Carl Amacker, CEO of FP Mailing Solutions. “Inbound processing of mail and parcels is challenging for our customers, so we are excited that we can now offer them a very simple and secure solution.”

FP’s inbound parcel and asset management solution allows businesses to meet the progressive growth of their inbound packages. Whether customers manage a handful of packages a week or tens of thousands a month, QTrak is the perfect solution for your ever-changing business.

ABOUT QTRAK

30+ years in the design and implementation of package delivery systems has resulted in QTrak, a flexible, easy to use solution for tracking your packages and assets. Now you can say goodbye to your package log or devote precious IT resources and large portions of your budget to the purchase of complicated proprietary hardware and software.

ABOUT FP MAILING SOLUTIONS

FP Mailing Solutions is a subsidiary of the worldwide acting and listed company FP. FP revolutionized mailroom technology with the introduction of the first digital meter. Today FP is one of the leading postage meter, folder inserter, address management and mail stream solutions provider offering a wide range of mail center products and services designed to create seamless mailing solutions. The company is plugged into over 230,000 mailrooms worldwide, and is the fastest growing mail machines and systems vendor in the U.S. FP believes in providing all of their customer’s mailability and quality mailing experiences with minimal error. To learn more about FP Mailing Solutions, visit http://www.fp-usa.com.