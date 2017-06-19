New Tools Help Evaluate Recognition Programs, Enable More Frequent Recognition Opportunities and Make Strong First Impressions.

Michael C. Fina Recognition, a leading rewards, recognition, and incentives provider, formally launched its Recognition Strength Finder today along with two other new products, Recognition Hub and Employee Onboarding Kits, at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition in New Orleans.

Recognition Strength Finder

This free online tool provides an instant assessment of a recognition program's strengths and weaknesses to help organizations make adjustments for better engagement, productivity, and retention.

It includes benchmark comparisons of an organization's recognition program compared to other organizations that have used the tool, measuring the program's effectiveness in five areas: strategy, employee experience, employee engagement, reporting/data, and technology. Detailed analysis allows organizations to report on the status of their recognition efforts to program stakeholders.

Recognition Hub

Also launched today, Recognition Hub is a new mobile-ready recognition platform to help companies establish initiatives, leverage peer-to-peer nominations and celebrate employee milestones within a set budget.

"We know there are many mid- to smaller-sized companies looking for all the features of enterprise-level systems, but not necessarily with all the functionality or cost," said Cord Himelstein, vice president of marketing and communications of Michael C. Fina Recognition. "Recognition Hub is our new lightweight versatile platform that fills that niche."

Employee Onboarding Kits

These branded welcome kits feature customized, handpicked gifts that can be used to engage new hires before their start date and further support employees as they adjust to their new roles, enhancing onboarding efforts.

"Most new hires decide whether to leave or stay within the first six months," added Himelstein. "Showing you care from day one is crucial for keeping them engaged and satisfied with the work, and is becoming more of a necessity as average job tenures continue to shrink in many industries."

For more detail, please visit Michael C. Fina Recognition at the SHRM 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition at booth 2242

