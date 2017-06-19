CoolIT Systems (CoolIT), in partnership with STULZ, today announced a liquid cooled micro data center for High Performance Computing (HPC) applications. The unified solution, named STULZ Micro DC, combines CoolIT’s industry-leading efficient Direct Contact Liquid Cooling technology (Rack DCLC™) with STULZ’ world-renowned mission critical air cooling products to create a single enclosed solution for managing high-density compute requirements.

The liquid cooled STULZ Micro DC manages 100% of the IT load into liquid and is room neutral. With the Micro DC, users can scale from traditional IT workloads to more than 80kW of IT into each system (depending on configuration). The stand-alone solution incorporates all the key components in a specified enclosure, including the rack, liquid cooling, cable management, UPS, power monitoring, and fire protection systems. CoolIT Systems Rack DCLC™ technology captures 60-80% of the entire server heat load, while the remaining 20%- 40% is air cooled by an integral STULZ precision cooling unit contained inside the Micro DC. Configurations can also be purpose-built to include various options for heat rejection and reuse.

“The Micro DC is a compact data center that can be easily deployed in any environment while managing an incredible amount of power and performance,” said Joerg Desler, President of STULZ USA. “It’s modular system is configured to use various combinations of liquid and air cooling allowing the system to grow with the customer’s needs. Integrating STULZ technology with CoolIT Systems Rack DCLC™ has resulted in ultra-efficient total thermal solutions that can support any OEM server at even the highest density configurations.”

“The liquid cooled STULZ Micro DC is a self-contained, cost-efficient, high-density solution which impressively manages 100% of the IT heat,” said Geoff Lyon, CEO & CTO at CoolIT Systems. “The result is an incredibly easy system for customers to deploy and a great example of what can be achieved with the combined expertise of CoolIT Systems and STULZ.”

This is the first integrated product offering under CoolIT and STULZ’ Chip-to-Atmosphere™ partnership. The STULZ Micro DC is available in three self-enclosed cabinet designs, each with 48U of standard rack space. Air and liquid cooling modules can be configured depending on the IT load and need for redundant operation. Usable rack space will be dependent on the options selected. Additionally, businesses big or small can scale data center capacity up or down to meet fluctuating demands.

CoolIT’s DCLC™ technology uses the exceptional thermal conductivity of liquid to provide concentrated cooling to the hottest components inside a server, enabling very high density configurations even with today’s top performing processors. CoolIT’s liquid cooling solutions can be tailored to any server layout and have already been adopted by many server manufacturers as a reliable technology and is covered under standard warranties.

A demo of the liquid cooled Micro DC will be showcased by CoolIT Systems (booth C-1210) at the ISC High Performance 2017 event in Frankfurt from June 19 – 21.

Those interested in incorporating CoolIT Systems and STULZ solutions in their projects should start by contacting their local STULZ or CoolIT Systems sales representative.

About STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.

STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (STULZ USA) is an ISO 9001 registered manufacturer of environmental control equipment including a full line of energy efficient precision air conditioners, air handling units, ultrasonic humidifiers, and desiccant dehumidifiers. The company is responsible for product development, manufacturing, and distribution for the North American arm of the international STULZ Group. For more information about STULZ USA and its products, call 301-620-2033. E-mail your request to info(at)stulz-ats(dot)com or visit http://www.stulz-usa.com.

CoolIT Systems, Inc.

CoolIT Systems, Inc. is the world leader in energy efficient Direct Contact Liquid Cooling for the Data Center, Server and Desktop markets. CoolIT's Rack DCLC™ platform is a modular, rack-based, advanced cooling solution that allows for dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance, and power efficiencies. The technology can be deployed with any server and in any rack making it a truly flexible solution. For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, email sales(at)coolitsystems(dot)com or visit http://www.coolitsystems.com/.