SAE Institute Chicago to Host Its Third IMSTA FESTA

In partnership with The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA), SAE Institute Chicago will host IMSTA FESTA, an annual celebration of music technology, on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 11:00am – 6:00pm.

IMSTA FESTA is a free educational, relationship-building, and networking event for the music-making community. Music producers and anyone interested in the art of making music are able to learn about new techniques in music production, discuss legal software use, and interact with highly-recognized music producers, audio engineers, and top music technology companies.

This exciting 1-day event featuring educational panel discussions, master classes, vendor demos, and prizes is set to include attendees from all facets of the music industry: professional, semi-professional, amateur musicians, songwriters, music producers, audio engineers, as well as music students and educators. IMSTA FESTA allows creative minds to learn from and meet one-on-one with the industry’s premier music makers.

"We are honored to partner with IMSTA FESTA for the third year in a row,” says James Thomas, Campus Director at SAE Institute Chicago. "The panels are always insightful, and the presenters are engaging and possess an exceptional understanding of the industry. IMSTA FESTA Chicago continues to allow attendees to learn about the industry, network with fellow professionals, and hone their craft."

Adding to the excitement of IMSTA FESTA Chicago 2017 is this year’s keynote and three-time multi-platinum music producer, Rob Lyrical. He is better known for producing A$AP Ferg's ‘Work’ remix and ‘Shanghai’ from Nicki Minaj's GRAMMY®-nominated project, ‘The Pinkprint.’

Highlights of IMSTA FESTA Chicago will include:



Master Class Series where attendees can gain exclusive knowledge on the most coveted products currently on the market, and tips and tricks on how to maximize the efficiency of production tools.

2017 Songwriting Competition: enter your original song for a chance to win the grand prize to visit Black Rock Studios in Santorini, Greece.

Song reviews and critiques by a music industry expert between 2:00 – 5:00pm.

Educational Panel sessions featuring music industry experts who will share insights and fresh perspective on music production, and the state of the industry.

Live interactive product demonstrations of the latest studio gear, software, and equipment from a line-up of renowned manufacturers.

Networking with some of the biggest, brightest and best ‘heavy hitters’ in the music industry, as well as music industry students and educators.

IMSTA FESTA Chicago will be held at the SAE Institute Chicago campus at 820 N. Orleans #125, Chicago, IL 60610 on Saturday July 22, 2017 from 11:00am – 6:00pm. Admission is free and open to the public with online registration at imsta.org

