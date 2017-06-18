interRel Educates on Healthcare & Oracle EPM at HIUG Interact 2017

interRel is hosting two sessions at HIUG Interact. On June 20, interRel Architect Jim Kubik will present a session on striving for Oracle EPM excellence in the healthcare field. To achieve excellence in healthcare, organizations must have fast and reliable access to all types of information and this session shows how Oracle Essbase, Planning, and the rest of the Oracle EPM suite helps better serve patients, reduce administrative costs, and implement continual process improvements.

On June 21, Kubik will co-present with Bill Mowle, Director of Finance Management Systems at Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHC). The pair will be diving into a case study on implementing Oracle Enterprise Planning and Budgeting Cloud Service (EPBCS) at CHC. This informative session will review interRel’s implementation of EPBCS which was completed in mere weeks, a demo of the solution, and lessons learned about Oracle EPM Cloud.

Between sessions, stop by interRel’s booth (309) in the Exhibitor’s Hall for great conversation, multiple books from the best-selling technical reference series Look Smarter Than You Are with Hyperion, and daily prizes including an Apple TV.

About HIUG Interact

HIUG, an independent and not-for-profit organization, advances the goals and interests of healthcare organizations and similarly aligned entities by enhancing the use of Oracle solutions. The annual, user-driven Interact Conference is open to all employees of healthcare organizations with licensed Oracle Enterprise application products and services, serving as the perfect setting to collaborate and share innovative uses of Oracle applications as they serve the healthcare community. The educational sessions are presented by users, Oracle experts, and vendor sponsors. The event averages 600+ attendees, 40+ vendors, and 150+ educational sessions/clinics.

About interRel Consulting

Founded in 1997, interRel Consulting is the longest-standing Hyperion partner dedicated solely to implementing Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud and Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) solutions for Fortune 500 and mid-size companies. interRel is the only winner of Oracle’s Global Cloud Partner of the Year for EPM and the only four-time winner of Oracle’s North America Partner of the Year for EPM and BI. The company is a nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree committed to education with a platform that includes 10+ books in its best-selling technical reference series, “Look Smarter Than You Are with Hyperion,” free, twice-weekly webcasts, the free-access video education platform, Play it Forward, on YouTube, and multi-track Oracle EPM/BI Road Shows across North America. Home to six members of the Oracle ACE program, interRel frequently participates in Oracle Technology Network international tours in developing markets. To learn more about interRel Consulting, please visit http://www.interRel.com.

Contact

Rachel Holle, Communications Coordinator

(972) 735-8716

rholle(at)interrel(dot)com