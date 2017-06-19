Marlin Steel Welcomes Rear Admiral (Ret.) Nicholas Kalathas

Marlin Steel, a custom steel basket and metal form manufacturer specializing in using factory automation and lean manufacturing methodology, recently added retired Rear Admiral Nicholas Kalathas, SC, USN to its leadership team. Kalathas is now Marlin Steel’s Senior Advisor, Defense Programs—helping steer the manufacturer’s efforts to serve both the U.S. Military and defense contractors that support America’s military.

Kalathas brings over 30 years of experience at the highest levels of operations, acquisition, and logistics of the United States Navy and the Department of Defense. Prior to achieving Flag rank, Kalathas was assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency as a Contracting Officer with an unlimited warrant, supervising 120 buyers in support of critical Warfighter needs for Class IX spare and repair parts. He also designed a successful training program to advance the careers and capabilities of his subordinates while reducing acquisition lead times and prices during his time as Contracting Officer.

After his selection to the rank of Rear Admiral in 2008, Kalathas became the Assistant Deputy Commander for Logistics at Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C.—assuming responsibility for a billion-dollar annual maintenance budget and over 500 personnel. He discovered significant cost reductions while there, and went on to serve with distinction in the CENTCOM Joint Theater Support Contracting Command and the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics in the Pentagon.

Kalathas’ decades of experience in handling military acquisitions reinforces Marlin’s ability to respond to the needs of defense industry clientele and the other manufacturers who work with them.