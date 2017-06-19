Bolstering its position in the advertising and marketing technology events sector, Access Intelligence has announced the acquisition of AdExchanger, a leading integrated media and events company with highly acclaimed conferences and media offerings focused on digital advertising and marketing. This marks Access Intelligence’s fifth major acquisition in the past several years of leading brands serving media, technology, marketing and advertising executives.

John Ebbert, who founded AdExchanger in 2008 with a daily online publication and email newsletter, is one of the leading authorities on programmatic advertising and the changing landscape of marketing and digital. Seizing early on the opportunities to educate and connect industry players, he launched seminal events that are today among the largest of its kind: Programmatic I/O in New York and San Francisco held in October and April, respectively, and Industry Preview, taking place January in New York. These conferences, along with AdExchanger daily publications and news coverage, bring together thousands of marketers, agencies, publishers, data providers, investors and the advertising and marketing technology companies. Coverage areas include programmatic, header bidding, data, brand safety, measurement, social media, video, mobile and ecommerce.

Ebbert joins Access Intelligence as the Founder & Publisher of AdExchanger, along with his highly talented team based in New York City. AdExchanger is now part of Access Intelligence’s Media/Communications Group, led by Diane Schwartz, senior vice president. The group’s other brands include AdMonsters, PR News, Cynopsis, Folio:, min, Cablefax, Studio Daily, and The Social Shake-Up. Other brands at Access Intelligence that serve a marketing audience include Event Marketer, Chief Marketer and Multichannel Merchant.

“Our vision is to deliver best-in-class intelligence and connection points for our business communities and AdExchanger does that in remarkable ways with its fantastic reputation and content,” said Don Pazour, CEO of Access Intelligence. “AdExchanger is a natural fit with our other premier brands in this market, including AdMonsters, Folio:, Cynopsis and Chief Marketer.”

By bringing AdExchanger into the fold, Access Intelligence now offers a complete suite of compelling offerings for publishers, marketers and digital media leaders who are looking for an independent voice to help them navigate the quickly shifting media landscape as brands and publishers seek to make sense of the $32 billion programmatic advertising industry and the plethora of technologies serving marketers.

“We are very excited to join the Access Intelligence team as we continue with our goal to educate, entertain and enlighten our audience during a time of rapid change and opportunity,” said Ebbert.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. JEGI advised AdExchanger on the transaction.

The AdExchanger addition marks Access Intelligence's continued investment in market-leading events and information solutions for business executives. Over the past several years, Access Intelligence completed acquisitions in the media/marketing and healthcare sectors, including that of The Social Shake-Up, AdMonsters, LeadsCon, Red7 Media, OR Manager and Cynopsis Media.

Access Intelligence is a b-to-b media and information company headquartered in Rockville, Md., serving the media, PR, broadcasting & cable, healthcare management, defense, chemical engineering, satellite and aviation markets. Leading brands include Cynopsis, Via Satellite, PR News, AdMonsters, Cablefax, Folio:, Event Marketer, LeadsCon, Chief Marketer, Defense Daily Network, AviationToday, Studio Daily; Power and Exchange Monitor. Market-leading shows include LeadsCon, AdMonsters OPS and Publisher Summits, The Folio: Show, Experiential Marketing Summit, SATELLITE 2017, OR Manager, LDC Gas Forums, Clean Gulf, Electric Power, and Western Power Summit.