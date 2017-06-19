Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communication services, and the company’s Connected Car group, provider of connectivity solutions and applications for connected vehicles, will host a workshop at the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Congress in Strasbourg examining the role satellite communications can and will play in helping to connect the next generation of 5G-enabled vehicles.

The event is organised jointly by the EMEA Satellite Operators Association (ESOA) and ERTICO-ITS Europe, both of which Inmarsat is a member. The workshop will feature speakers from satellite operators and automotive industry experts and focus on informing and educating the ‘intelligent transport’ community on how satellite technology can most effectively be deployed and the business case for satellite as a key enabler of the connected car.

Through its Connected Car group, Inmarsat is helping automotive manufacturers and suppliers understand the role satellite can play as the connected car becomes more prevalent and its systems more complex. With satellite technology embedded into the vehicle, OEMs can efficiently and securely broadcast critical updates to its fleet of vehicles using Inmarsat’s highly reliable, fully owned and operated global network; slashing millions in recall and warranty costs and drastically reducing the need for the driver to bring the car into the dealer or servicing center.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 21st from 2:00 – 5:30 PM at the Strasbourg Convention Center. Registration is free and currently open.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organizations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat operates in more than 60 locations around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centres of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISAT.L).

About ESOA

ESOA is a non-profit organization established with the objective of serving and promoting the common interests of satellite operators. The Association today represents the interests of all EMEA satellite operators who deliver information communication services across the globe.

About ERTICO-ITS Europe

ERTICO – ITS Europe was founded in 1991 as a platform for the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders to develop and deploy ITS in Europe. The ERTICO Partnership is a public/private Partnership consisting of over a hundred Partners across 8 different sectors, all working towards bringing intelligence into mobility of people and goods in Europe.

