Veteran sales agency Architectural Security Representatives is now representing the full line of products for PDQ Manufacturing in northern California. PDQ, of Leola, Pa. is a leading manufacturer of premium door hardware lines.

President James Lenters and Vice President Rod Chance are partners in the firm, which has served northern California, northern Nevada and Hawaii for more than 15 years.

“We are manufacturers’ reps for quality commercial hardware manufacturers,” said Chance, “and based on that it seemed like a good fit. PDQ is a high-quality U.S. commercial manufacturer. We’re especially excited about the great Bluetooth products they have coming up.”

“In this territory, personal relationships still count,” he said. “People want to do business with those they know and trust. ASR has worked to earn that trust as long as we’ve been in business.”

“Architectural Security Representatives have been exceptional agents for many years,” said Rollie Rittner, PDQ’s Vice President, Sales. “Their coverage of the northern California territory is exceptional. Combined with the strength of the outstanding PDQ product line, they’ll provide excellent customer service and satisfaction in the area.”

About PDQ

Family owned and managed for over 33 years, PDQ has maintained its commitment to remain independent as a market leader, introducing cutting edge, innovative products and setting the standard for service, quality and value. Based in central Pennsylvania, PDQ serves its customers with a world-class offering of in-house engineered and manufacturing commercial-grade mortise locks, cylindrical locks, door closers, exit devices, flat goods, stand-alone electronic locks and electronic access control devices. “We’re one of the few remaining door hardware manufacturers still family-owned that offers that personal touch and independence that the larger, multi-national corporate conglomerates have difficultly matching. And that family spirit is what were able to relate to when serving our many, still family owned distributers,” said Bill Tell, Founder, President and CEO of PDQ Manufacturing. Built to exceed industry standards, PDQ’s products offer an exceptional value, quality, visual appeal and long service life, backed by the best warranty in the industry. Typical delivery is 1-3 days, with distribution centers in Kansas City, Mo., Auburn, Wash., and Salt Lake City, Utah.