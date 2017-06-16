Horizon Goodwill Creates Opportunities for Fathers

Johnathan Harrell and his family. We believe in the power of work. When people experience setbacks in life, it is important to get them back on their feet and back into the workforce so they can provide for themselves and their families.

Horizon Goodwill is most well-known for serving the community with its stores. The income they receive from sales of donated goods is then used to help people with disabilities and barriers to employment obtain work. However, there are many other aspects to Horizon Goodwill that the community isn’t acutely aware of like the Re-Entry programs for those who are just released from prison. Goodwill offers vocational training, resume writing skills, and expungement services to those who are in need of assistance so they can break down the barriers of employment. CEO, John McCain said, “We believe in the power of work. When people experience setbacks in life, it is important to get them back on their feet and back into the workforce so they can provide for themselves and their families. The more that we can do to facilitate their success, the less likely it is for them to be a repeat offender.”

One of the success stories from Horizon Goodwill is Johnathan Harrell. Harrell is a husband and father of six. “I was first introduced to Goodwill through a pilot program through the Washington County Detention Center. I was incarcerated at the time, like many people I knew that Goodwill had thrift stores throughout the area, but that was the extent of my knowledge in what they did,” says Harrell. Johnathan started in processing goods and worked his way up in the organization. Harrell adds, “Having gone through the work experience program my ability and drive was recognized by Goodwill. I grew a real love for the mission of Goodwill. He is now a full-time employee for Goodwill and works as an IT Assistant. Harrell says, “Four years ago my life was very different. Without Goodwill investing and me and giving me so many opportunities in my life- I probably would be still looking for a job. I am a father, it's my job to provide emotionally and mentally for my family, and now I can do that.”

Goodwill has changed thousands of lives since their inception. “The community sees our stores, but the real work is done with people we serve every day. We feel blessed to be a part of the narrative of their lives. Helping individuals and families to live better, stronger, and create more sustainable futures for all,” says McCain.

About Horizon Goodwill:

Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities,” is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to employment despite significant obstacles. Horizon Goodwill serves over 5,000 clients annually in a 17-county region that includes parts of the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.horizongoodwill.org

