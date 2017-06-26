We are so pleased to be a part of this exclusive group of agencies who are working closely with Google to improve search engine advertising results for marketers around the world.

Digital Brand Expressions (DBE) announced today that it has been added to a very short list of agencies awarded the Premier Google Partner level of agency recognition.

To earn this highly coveted status, DBE had to meet several requirements including managing higher ad spending thresholds, meeting strict performance standards, and acquiring specific levels of certifications among its team members, ensuring quality performance across the organization.

"I am very excited to announce Digital Brand Expressions is now a Google Premier Partner,” says Mariana Sales Luis, Agency Development Manager at Google. "Our tiered premier badge program, which provides further differentiation and benefits for our most valued partners, like Digital Brand Expressions, is a partnership level awarded to only about 3% of agencies working with us. Google Premier Partner agencies have demonstrated consistent success and growth managing sizable accounts that perform superbly. As a Premier Google Partner, Digital Brand Expressions will have direct access to more resources from Google that will help drive forward their clients’ digital advertising strategies and meet their goals."

“DBE has always delivered exceptional results for our clients, but this level of recognition from Google demonstrates that not only are we generating great results for our clients, but we’re consistently outperforming agencies of all sizes, including global players,” stated DBE’s President, Veronica “Niki” Fielding. “We are so pleased to be a part of this exclusive group of agencies who are working closely with Google to improve search engine advertising results for marketers around the world.”

As a Premier Google Partner, DBE is listed in Google Partner Search and has access to training, support and new business services to foster continued client successes and agency growth.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging the support and continuing education that our Google Premier Partner status provides, and to working with Google to drive our agency forward to benefit our clients. It’s good to be partnering with Google in this way,” added Fielding.

About DBE

Digital Brand Expressions (DBE) is an Omotenashi-driven digital marketing agency delivering the agency experience every marketer and brand manager dreams of: great results and real partnering. DBE’s clients include well-known brands in the consumer, B2B, media/publishing, financial services, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as several national not-for-profit organizations. The agency is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with an office on Madison Avenue in New York City.

###

Trademarks and registered trademarks contained herein remain the property of their respective owners.