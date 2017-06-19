Gilbane Wins Prestigious Chicago Building Congress Merit Award for the Joliet Central Student Center Addition It is an honor to receive the CBC Merit Award in the New Construction Suburbs category and be recognized by the CBC for completing this complex, historical addition. said David Norris, Project Executive at Gilbane

Leading construction services firm Gilbane Building Company has been selected as one of the winners of the prestigious 2017 Chicago Building Congress Merit Awards. One of nine award winners, Gilbane was honored in the New Construction Suburbs category for the Joliet Central Student Center Addition, which was completed in April 2016. Team members from Gilbane, Wight & Co. and Joliet Township High School District 204 received the award during the 2017 Chicago Building Congress Merit Awards Gala at the Marriott Chicago.

The stunning 43,000 SF addition features a three-story glass curtainwall façade that leads into a bright and inviting student center. Beyond that is a spacious, open-plan dining pavilion that can seat up to 600 people for events. The focal point of the addition is a soaring structure of tubular steel that defines a collaborative space for students where they can study, socialize and access student services. The student collaboration spaces provide upgraded services to students in a 21st century learning environment. Construction of the student center also involved masonry restoration, utilities relocation and parking lot improvements.

Originally built in 1901, Joliet Central High School is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While the entire project was built to meet the needs of a 21st century educational environment, the historical integrity of the 115-year-old building was preserved. Throughout the project, architectural elements of the existing building were maintained, along with the school’s historical designation. Architectural elements included the incorporation of parapets and a limestone façade that retained the Collegiate Gothic appearance of the main building. A portion of the existing limestone façade underwent restoration, due to its prime location as the interior wall of the galleria.

“It is an honor to receive the CBC Merit Award in the New Construction Suburbs category and be recognized by the CBC for completing this complex, historical addition.” said David Norris, Project Executive at Gilbane Building Company. “I am very proud of our entire team and their continued commitment to project excellence throughout this challenging project.”

The Chicago Building Congress Merit Awards program has been honoring the very best in Chicago construction since 1956. What sets the Merit Awards program apart from other awards is the meticulous judging process. Entries from all nine categories are judged individually in multiple sessions by a dedicated panel of 40 CBC member volunteers on the basis of the following criteria: distinctive, functional, or innovative design; quality of construction; impact of the project upon the community; and safety record.

