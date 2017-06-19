I found it very interesting how there are many aspects that go into a project such as communicating back and forth with project managers and joining your ideas with those of forty other people.

It makes a lot of sense that an e-commerce company full of young talent like Wayfair boasts a warm, open office space. It makes even more sense that a company that markets and sells home goods has a wide range of impeccably chosen furniture in each meeting space. But for many students, it was their first time in such a workplace, and their experience was stunning. “The casual, creative environment with all the open space…not all companies are like that!” exclaimed sophomore Clark Jin (Lexington, MA).

Sitting down with Vice President of Brand Marketing Nancy Go, students were given an insider’s look at how advertising campaigns are created, targeted, and deployed. Sophomore Wendy Xi (Lexington, MA) was amazed at how a marketing campaign could be evaluated in real-time from the minute an advertisement aired by viewing spikes in website traffic during television commercial breaks. “I gained a better understanding of how a company will gradually adjust their target to cater to the market.”

Other students, like Mariah Walter (Melrose, MA), were fascinated by how data-driven the fields of business and marketing were. Vice President of Pricing and Profitability, John Kim, joined the presentation to explain the extraordinary level of detail that goes into complex tasks like calculating pricing algorithms and identifying the ideal location for a new major shipping hub. After the trip, Mariah remarked, “I learned a lot about how quantitative skills can be used in the business field. I am very interested in business and our trip to Wayfair has definitely continued to spark that interest.”

The embers of inspiration continued to be fanned a month later, as another group of students visited the Boston office of Perkins+Will, a world-renowned architectural firm nestled in the heart of the financial district. Guided by veteran architects Jensen Ying and Yufeng Zheng, the students were given the invaluable opportunity to measure what they had learned in their Design & Architecture classes against a plethora of real-world designs from industry experts, and were given in-depth looks at a myriad of fields including 3D rendering, sketching, and landscape design. After viewing one particularly unique building still under construction, junior Chris Gallagher (Brighton, MA) shared, “[This trip] helped me think a lot about my project for Architecture II class.”

During a follow-up design panel and Q&A featuring Brooke Trivas, a Principal at Perkins+Will, the theme of collaboration and open office spaces emerged again. After learning of the many perspectives that must be reconciled with the lead architect’s vision, sophomore Jamie Bowdring (Lexington, MA) noted, “I found it very interesting how there are many aspects that go into a project such as communicating back and forth with project managers and joining your ideas with those of forty other people.”

“I want to look deeper into the role of consultants,” stated freshman Angelina Latin (Dorchester, MA) after learning of the importance of hiring an experienced acoustic consultant for designing an opera house.

As the trip came to a close, the students were encouraged to follow up with more questions and to keep seeking opportunities for mentorship and real-world learning. Freshman Kevin Moody (North Billerica, MA) was particularly excited by the opportunity, remarking, “I would love to follow up with them and start getting in touch with them early, and maybe have a future internship or program with them.”