Skuid, the leading cloud design-and-deploy platform for accelerating innovation, engagement and productivity, announced today its placement on the 2017 Red Herring Top 100 list for the most innovative companies in North America as well as its winning of the TechXLR8 award for Best Cloud App.

“Enterprises are buried in apps that are supposed to improve performance,” says Skuid CEO Ken McElrath. “The problem is, all those apps fragment the customer engagement process, disengaging salespeople from apps. App abandonment kills data quantity and quality. Skuid turns that frustration into elation, unifying the front end into a seamless, easy user experience — no code required. We're humbled by the flood of industry accolades, and more importantly, we're excited about the ongoing success our customers achieve when innovating with Skuid. It's our customers who are causing the industry to stand up and take notice.”

The Red Herring Award—established in 1996—highlights the best and the brightest of the tech industry. The organization prides itself on discovering and advocating for promising companies around the world, which is evident in their record of past winner selections—including Facebook, Google, Yahoo and thousands of others on the Nasdaq and other exchanges across the globe.

Each year, Red Herring’s editorial team analyzes hundreds of cutting-edge companies and technologies and selects those positioned to grow at an explosive rate. The Red Herring Top 100 evaluation criteria include growth rate, market maturity, disruptiveness of the solution, revenue and the company's overall globalization.

The TechXLR8 awards are a part of London Tech Week and offer a platform to celebrate outstanding contributions in converging areas of technology. The award categories have been designed to showcase both research and development and solution providers leading the way in 5G, virtual and augmented reality, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, connected automotive, and artificial intelligence.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Skuid embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. They should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

Skuid has become the trusted platform for companies to achieve sustained innovation, particularly when it comes to the sales organization. In order to drive productivity and engagement, Skuid offers a platform to help companies quickly connect disparate data sources, design unified application experiences, and adapt and change at the speed of business. With Skuid, enterprises can achieve sustained innovation by building solutions that are designed around each team and user, getting to market up to 90% faster and quickly optimizing to stay competitive.

Skuid is honored to be recognized for such prestigious awards and join the ranks of the most disruptive companies across the globe. Read more about the awards here.

ABOUT SKUID

Skuid was founded in 2013 on the simple belief that enterprise apps should stop forcing people to behave like machines. Instead, apps should behave more like the humans who use them, so everyone can thrive in the digital world. With Skuid’s simple-to-use but incredibly robust cloud design-and-deploy platform, anyone can connect to disparate data sources and assemble highly complex, beautiful, made-to-order applications without writing code. More than 5 million users across 32 countries use Skuid to engage with each other, with data, and with new customers in meaningful ways.