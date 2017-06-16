ACCT Statement on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals Program

The Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is of critical importance to thousands of community college students

The Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is of critical importance to thousands of community college students. We welcome that on the fifth anniversary of the creation of DACA that the Department of Homeland Security has issued information indicating that DACA will remain in place for current recipients.

In the days leading up to the inauguration of President Trump, the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) weighed in on this important issue, urging President Trump to maintain the DACA program. It is part of community colleges’ core mission as open-access institutions to serve and educate all members of our communities. DACA is an important asset that facilitates this mission, providing stability and economic opportunity for qualified students.

This updated information from the Department of Homeland Security provides some indication that the Administration intends to keep DACA in place. ACCT supports this announcement and hopes that the Administration will provide an official announcement regarding its intentions for DACA students both now and in the future.

J. Noah Brown

ACCT President and CEO

About ACCT

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.