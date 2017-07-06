Five Skills Every Employee Should Have to Succeed in the Workplace

Every employee in the workplace who wants to get that raise, get that promotion, receive that bonus or remain employed after layoffs – should all know their value to their employer.

Accountability – Learn how to respond appropriately to demonstrate accountability

Initiative – Learn what taking initiative looks like for your job

Respect – Learn how some small things can make you look disrespectful

Collaboration – Learn how to work well with others and get along with them

Engagement at Work – Learn how to show passion and engagement at work

Joyce Odidison, founder of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. states that: “These are the top five issues we are asked to deal with for the past 20 years in working with organizations. We have also found that employees are seldom given the right tools, support, and resources to improve in these areas outside of a workshop or a book to read.”

Odidison also mentioned that she has consistently observed that mastering these skills will determine an employee’s earnings, marketability, and standard of living. Some employees go on to earn six figures, while those with less developed skills in these areas remain in a lower income bracket.

Odidison has been offering these programs inside organizations for the past 20 years and feels the time has come to make it available to others who want the same benefits in various regions.

This program offers long-term action plan, support, and exercises to help each person find their own unique path to skill excellence.

