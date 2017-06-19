Headphone and cell phone case prototypes created using rigid and flexible materials together. We're thrilled to release Palette+ and bring multi-material 3D printing to all 3D printers. The addition of soluble, flexible, and engineering grade materials unlocks entirely new markets that can benefit from 3D printing." - Chris Labelle, COO

Mosaic Manufacturing Ltd., the Toronto-based 3D printing technology company, today announced Palette+, a device that enables multi-material printing in filament-based (FFF/FDM) printers. Palette+ is the new and improved version of Mosaic’s flagship product, Palette, and follows the successful fulfillment of Palette’s Kickstarter campaign.

Palette+ enables new materials to be used together through a single extruder. These filament combinations include PLA with Water-Soluble, PLA with TPU (flexible), and PETG with PETG. Through the combination of these materials, Mosaic is bringing industrial functionality to the desktop 3D printing market, and enables filament-based printers to create a wider variety of objects.

At the core of Palette+’s enhancements is its new filament splicing technology, which enables the combination of different materials in a single print. This new splicing technology also creates stronger, more consistent splices, which leads to a substantially more reliable user experience.

As a result of these advancements, Palette+ can now support a far greater range of materials and enable multi-material printing from printers with only one extruder.

The pictured iPhone case was printed with PLA and a flexible TPU hinge. The headphones were printed in several parts and assembled. The outer headband has 3 colors of durable PETG. The teal earphones were made in PLA with white flexible TPU buttons. The earcups and soft part of the headband were printed separately with a flexible material.

Mosaic is thrilled to announce its partnership with Robo 3D. Mosaic and Robo 3D together aim to bring Palette+ to new segments of the 3D printing market. Robo 3D printers and Palette+ are great partners to enable multi-material, multi-color printing from an accessible price point.

Robo 3D customers will have access to printer-specific onboarding for Palette+, providing them with a unique, tailored experience, and easy access to multi-color, multi-material technology. Palette+ is available for reservation on the Robo 3D site here: https://robo3d.com/

Additionally, Mosaic is releasing Chroma 2.0, its updated software program that now accepts a wider variety of .gcode and .gcode variants (like .x3g, .g3drem, .g, and .hvs). Mosaic plans to release compatibility for MakerBot 5th Gen printers and several other proprietary .gcode format variations in the future.

Palette+, which begins shipping in late-July, retails for $799, a $200 USD decrease from the original Palette's price. This decrease in price is attributable to Mosaic’s improved manufacturing and testing efficiencies.

You can find the Palette+ introduction video here: https://youtu.be/z8zCYxetgfQ

A full breakdown of Palette+’s features, material compatibility, and availability can be found here: https://www.mosaicmanufacturing.com/blogs/news/multi-material-printing-with-palette-plus

Palette+ media assets can be found here: http://mm3d.co/PalettePlus-MediaAssets

Palette+ is compatible with most 1.75mm filament-based (FFF/FDM) 3D printers that use .gcode/.x3g print files and accept non-proprietary filament.

Mosaic is offering its current Palette customers the ability to upgrade their machines to Palette+. More information on the upgrade is available here: https://www.mosaicmanufacturing.com/blogs/news/upgrading-your-palette-to-palette-plus

Inquiries may be directed to Mosaic co-founder & COO, Chris Labelle (chris(at)mosaicmanufacturing(dot)com).

Contact, Mosaic Manufacturing: Chris Labelle, +1 613 583-7132, chris(at)mosaicmanufacturing(dot)com