Rob Lowe, one of the most famous faces to emerge from the Brat Pack and an Emmy Award nominated actor, acts as the host of "Informed", and educational program that highlights new trends in the US and abroad. A new episode of the segment delves into the world of business shipping solutions. Distributed to Public Television, the series examines crucial issues and industries that impact our modern world.

In a forthcoming segment, the program will examine the way the world does business and gets goods from one point to another. As people and organizations become more interconnected in a digital world "Informed" will profile the processes that go into making it all run smoothly. From shipping costs, to logistics frameworks, to the environmental impact of transport, the episode will examine these solutions and how it all fits together into the world we live in.

All quality standards and production values are a top priority for the program. "Informed" with Rob Lowe has received a long list of accolades for its exceptional work in the United States.