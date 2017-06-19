FuturePay today announced that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world’s No. 1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

FuturePay delivers an instant credit payment option that lets shoppers pay in flexible monthly payments. By giving shoppers a way to split purchases into smaller, more affordable payments, FuturePay has been shown to increase average order values and reduce cart abandonment by up to a third.

The Salesforce Partner Program is the industry’s largest enterprise cloud partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, VARs, agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform. Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world’s largest business app marketplace – the AppExchange – the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses leveraging the Salesforce Platform.

“The FuturePay link cartridge for Commerce Cloud gives their e-commerce retailers the ability to easily provide an instant credit payment option,” said Bobbi Leach, CEO of FuturePay. “Integrating with Salesforce will allow FuturePay to help thousands of their retailers cater to the growing demands of omnichannel shoppers. We are very excited to have such a strong new partner.”

“Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, FuturePay is joining the world’s largest community of cloud partners committed to innovating on the Salesforce Platform and driving customer success.”

Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers can add FuturePay to their store by creating a FuturePay merchant account here. To schedule a demo, visit futurepay.com/promo/.

About FuturePay:

FuturePay is the simplest way for merchants to offer instant credit to their customers at point of purchase. With FuturePay, customers can buy now and pay later with one click, creating a streamlined checkout process on every device. With upfront payments and an easy integration, retailers can start attracting new customers instantly. To learn more about how FuturePay can benefit your business, visit FuturePay.com. Follow us on Twitter at @FuturePay.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud:

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

