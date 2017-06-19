iHire Honored with Top Award for Worksite Wellness Achievements

On June 2, 2017, iHire was recognized with a Gold Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work Award for their exemplary accomplishments in worksite health promotion and commitment to improving employee health and wellbeing.

Howard Haft, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, congratulated awards recipients at the 8th annual Maryland Workplace Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore, Maryland, noting, “In public health, we strive to improve health through community-based efforts. Our worksites are one place that most Marylanders spend a majority of their day and a crucial community in which to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Congratulations to all of the 2017 Wellness at Work Awards recipients.”

“We’re honored to be recognized again this year, and especially thrilled to achieve the Gold Award!” said Vickie Krolak, iHire’s Administrative Manager. “In 2016, we added new offerings such as biometric screenings and onsite flu shots. In 2017, we are excited to focus on the total wellbeing of our employees and expand our efforts even further.”

The Wellness at Work Awards are sponsored by Healthiest Maryland Businesses, the State’s initiative to support healthy workplaces. Any Maryland employer who is a member of Healthiest Maryland Businesses is eligible to apply, and there is no cost to be a member. Recognition criteria are based on the CDC’s Workplace Health Model. Applicants are asked to describe activities and share examples of policies and tools developed and utilized in the four areas of assessment, planning and management, implementation, and evaluation. Employers may earn a Gold, Silver, Bronze, or On the Path award based on their activities to establish leadership support for wellness, create wellness committees, survey the needs and interests of their employees, set health improvement goals, and develop monitoring tools to track their outcomes over time. A complete list of recognized businesses can be found at http://www.healthiestMDbusinesses.org/awardsprogram.

About Healthiest Maryland Businesses

Launched in 2010 and based at the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Healthiest Maryland Businesses helps businesses create customized wellness plans, set wellness goals, and monitor progress. Six regional coordinators around the state provide personalized guidance to businesses of all sizes. To date, over 460 businesses have signed on to take advantage of this program. For more information about Healthiest Maryland Businesses, contact Angela Blair, Coordinator for worksites located in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties at ablair(at)FrederickCountyMD.gov or at 301-600-1861 or visit http://www.healthiestmdbusinesses.org.

About iHire, LLC

iHire offers a network of industry job boards dedicated to specific professions, enabling job seekers and employers to reach their employment goals by focusing their searches. iHire provides job seekers a single place to find jobs that are posted all over the internet, including places like small and large business websites, government databases, and industry associations in addition to other services such as resume writing/formatting. For employers, iHire provides straightforward hiring tools to help fill open positions quickly and cost effectively. iHire understands that successful recruiting isn’t about a lot of resumes; it’s about the right resumes. That’s why iHire offers an industry focus with network reach, enabling employers a fast, affordable way to reach the right candidates. Visit http://www.ihire.com for more information.