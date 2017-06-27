Poka yoke encourages the development of equipment and methodologies that makes it inherently difficult for people to make mistakes.

The latest infographic from Creative Safety Supply seeks to demystify poka yoke, an increasingly common term often used in manufacturing. Still unfamiliar to most, this design philosophy can be found throughout the world, protecting people from danger and drastically reducing the otherwise common hassles of daily life.

First developed in Japan by Shigeo Shingo as part of the vaunted Toyota Production System, poka yoke literally means “mistake-proofing,” but the core concept is much broader than simply fixing errors. Poka yoke encourages the development of equipment and methodologies that make it inherently difficult for people to make mistakes. Not only does this result in fewer accidents and safer products, it also allows companies to save money they’d otherwise spend combating inefficiencies and repairing equipment.

Like all infographics from Creative Safety Supply, this elegant chart relies on straightforward explanations and lighthearted illustrations to quickly bring viewers up to speed. Some examples prominently featured in the infographic include washing machines which automatically lock when in use to prevent clothes and water from spilling on the floor, and sensors in elevators that prevent the automatic doors from crushing passengers. Aimed at both neophytes and poke yoke devotees, this infographic provides a solid grounding in how poka yoke affects everyone, and how it can be used to design safer, more efficient, more profitable products. Ideal for the break room, shop floor, or any area where safety, careful planning, and efficiency are primary objectives.

About Creative Safety Supply

Creative Safety Supply is an online retailer of safety and lean manufacturing supplies for the workplace. The company’s LabelTac® industrial label printers, SafetyTac® floor marking tapes and other visual communication products aid employers in making their facilities more visual. Creative Safety Supply works with businesses of all sizes and across many industries to help them improve safety, efficiency and effectiveness.