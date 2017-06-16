Introducing On the Job Podcast Series

Whether it's stepping out into the career world for the first time or looking to change careers, job hunting has the potential to be an exciting time of discovering how to combine passion and opportunities in the marketplace. A new podcast series, On the Job: From Hired to Retired, presented by Express Employment Professionals features inspiring stories of real people and their career journeys, including what they learned along the way.

The seven-episode series features individuals in different stages of employment. Topics range from how technical high schools prepare students for professions to how one person balances two very different jobs, and everything in between.

“It is inspiring to hear about the journeys people have taken in their careers to get where they are and what challenges they overcame,” said Bob Funk, Founder and CEO of Express Employment Professionals. “Everyone can relate to the stories we share in this podcast series. Listeners may be encouraged to finally go after their dream job, see the potential in their current position or find a new opportunity they may not have seen before.”

Episodes in the series include:

Episode 1: Dream Job: Journalist to Children’s Librarian

Episode 2: Not Your Grandpa’s Shop Class: Technical High School Prepares Students for Trades

Episode 3: A Job for Life: One Woman’s Journey from Typist and Switchboard Operator to Helping Run the American Psychiatric Association

Episode 4: Gimmie Shelter: Helping Neighbors Find the Right Home

Episode 5: Caretaker and Friend: More than a Job

Episode 6: Legislator and Rancher: A Split Identity, With Each Part Contributing to the Whole

Episode 7: Hidden in the Hills: Prohibition Still Echoes in Rural New York

On the Job: From Hired to Retired is available on iTunes and other podcast platforms. Episodes one through five are currently available, with the remaining installments premiering in the next two weeks.

