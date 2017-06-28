Trulioo Named to the 2017 CB Insights Fintech 250 List

Trulioo’s real-time identity verification platform provides secure access to more than 200 unique global data sources to verify over 4 billion people worldwide. “Fintech is a fast-developing and ever-changing industry and because of this, identity verification is extremely important." — Stephen Ufford, CEO Past News Releases RSS Trulioo’s Extends AML/KYC Identity...

Trulioo Wins Emerging Company of...

Yesterday, at the Future of Fintech conference in New York City, Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, was named on CB Insights’ Fintech 250, a select group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

“Being ranked alongside fintech companies of such a high caliber is very humbling,” said Stephen Ufford, CEO of Trulioo. “Fintech is a fast-developing and ever-changing industry and because of this, identity verification is extremely important. The consequences of not verifying identities can be detrimental – from running the risk of non-compliance, to risking your business’ reputation.”

Trulioo’s real-time identity verification platform, GlobalGateway, provides secure access to more than 200 unique global data sources, from over 60 countries, to instantly verify more than 4 billion consumers. Special focus is targeted at emerging markets, where people have little to no access to the traditional banking system. By comparing registration information against information that has been collected and hosted by trusted data sources, GlobalGateway offers transparent identity verification, in real-time, through a single integration.

“We are thrilled to be helping top fintech companies who are pushing the envelope and driving innovation with their cross-border AML/KYC compliance needs,” continued Ufford. “The ability to scale efficiently and effectively is key in today’s global and digital environment.”

The conference gathered the world’s largest financial institutions, best fintech startups and most active venture investors. It featured more than 1,000 participants and was viewed by over 8000 people via livestream. An exclusive event, the conference was hosted by CB Insights – a data intelligence platform - and featured guest speakers, moderators and media personalities from across the globe.

“The financial services industry will see more change in the next 10 years than it has in the last 100,” said Anand Sanwal, CEO of CB Insights. “And that transformation is being driven by a group of smart insurgent startup companies. The Fintech 250 are the most promising of these insurgents. They are bringing emerging technologies and business models to financial services that will permanently change the way we handle money and do business.”

The CB Insights research team selected the Fintech 250 companies from more than 2000 applicants and nominees, based on several factors including data submitted by the companies and an algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Companies such as Stripe, Adyen, Affirm, and Ripple Labs joined Trulioo in being recognized for their innovative technology in front of an audience of 1000 senior executives from around the world and news outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from traditional and alternative data sources to instantly verify identities online. Named as a 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 Company, Trulioo’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud prevention and compliance systems for customers worldwide, in an effort to increase trust and safety online. Trulioo’s bank-grade electronic identity verification (eIDV) platform, GlobalGateway, enables businesses to perform frictionless identity verification for more than 4 billion people in over 60 countries via more than 200 data sources – the widest coverage in the market. GlobalGateway helps businesses comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification needs and provides a reliable and trustworthy way for businesses to evaluate new and existing users through one single API. With the recent addition of ID Document Verification to GlobalGateway, which analyzes, verifies and authenticates 3,500 different types of identity documents from nearly every country in the world, Trulioo is the only provider in the market to offer eIDV, AML watchlist screening, and ID Document Verification through a single integration. For more information visit http://www.trulioo.com.