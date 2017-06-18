FR Introduces “Loaded” ProMaster Ambulance at Ultra-Lean Price

I and many of those who work with me know the challenges EMS Professionals face in responding to calls.

Ambulance operators stressed by ever tightening budgets will like what they see when they see the new “Loaded” ProMaster Ambulance from FR Conversions. From all aluminum cabinetry to one-of-a-kind independently powered gas heating & cooling system, this unit cuts no corners in catering to the needs of first responders. Maryland-based FR Conversions (http://frconversions.com) was founded and is operated by several current and former EMS Professionals with backgrounds in municipal emergency medical services and military medical response services. Combined, the FR Management team has more than a century’s worth of experience in the field.

FR founder and president Eli Rosenbloom has years of hands-on extensive EMS experience. “I and many of those who work with me know the challenges EMS Professionals face in responding to calls. Lack of storage, lighting, space restrictions and more make their critical jobs even more challenging. We are also sensitive to the business itself and the age-old problem of needs being compromised by budgets. Our new loaded RAM ProMaster ambulance covers all the bases for everyone from driver to technician to the bean counter.” Starting at less than $60,000, every FR ‘loaded’ RAM ProMaster includes as standard equipment:



35,000 lumen light system

Whoreline connection

Twin built-in grill protected sirens

Corian countertops

Stainless facia

11 interior cabinets with led lighting (standard)

Exterior access roll up cabinet

Dedicated easy access stair chair cabinet

Computerized maintenance and repair diagnostics

4 110 volt interior plugs/4 interior usb plugs

2000 watt inverter/charger

Back-up deep cycle battery

Conveniently located main oxygen bottle with slide out cylinder change tray

Solenoid disconnect for the main oxygen bottle

For more information about FR Conversions new ‘loaded’ RAM ProMaster Ambulance contact:

Mindy Ginsberg, VP Sales, FR Conversions: MGinsberg(at)FRConversions(dot)com