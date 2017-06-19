“Supporting Lilly’s Hero’s Journey art project is a natural alliance for CISCRP since we have an entire program dedicated to recognizing Medical Heroes..."

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), an independent non-profit organization dedicated to educating patients and the public about clinical research is excited to announce support of Eli Lilly and Company’s (Lilly) Hero’s Journey Art Project, a series of sculptures created to honor clinical trial participants and raise awareness of clinical research.

Lilly has commissioned artist John Magnan to create The Hero's Journey. Magnan is a Massachusetts artist who creates unique sculptures addressing health care, social, and environmental issues. For The Hero’s Journey project, Magnan is building a set of crowdsourced sculptures made of 1,000 decorated wooden bricks, submitted by clinical trial participants and community members around the nation.

One of CISCRP’s most important initiatives is the Medical Heroes Campaign, launched to recognize and honor clinical trial volunteers who give the gift of trial participation. CISCRP’s Founder and Board Chair, Ken Getz, comments, “Supporting Lilly’s Hero’s Journey art project is a natural alliance for CISCRP since we have an entire program dedicated to recognizing Medical Heroes - the millions of people who take part in clinical trials each year to help advance public health and medical knowledge. With our support of this project we hope to help raise public awareness of and appreciation for these brave and incredible individuals.”

“Lilly is excited to see the broad research community, particularly patients, honored for their efforts in bringing new medicines to the world,” said Joe Kim, Senior Advisor in Clinical Innovation at Lilly. “Using art to publicly commemorate the clinical trial community is both rare and unexpected. We hope that this art will inspire others to engage with research to improve the well-being of future generations.”

The first sculpture, “Departure” was unveiled on March 10, 2017 at LiveSTRONG Headquarters, in Austin, TX. As completed bricks are returned, additional sculptures will be created and set for unveiling. Follow #herosjourneyart on social media for updates on additional sculpture locations.

Whether you are a trial participant snapping a photo with your completed brick or you simply want to express your thoughts on the clinical trial journey, make sure you use the hashtag #herosjourneyart.

ABOUT CISCRP:

The Center for Information and Study (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to support CISCRP’s educational initiatives.