More than 150 women from 66 companies have graduated from the Percepta program in 2017. Most recently, 50 women graduated from the Spring 2017 cohort on June 13, 2017 at 103 West. Percepta is a high-impact group mentoring program focused on helping women who have mastered the technical aspects of their jobs and are ready to have a greater impact on their organizations. The six-month program leverages a proven methodology that integrates mentoring, educational workshops and peer exchange. Graduates of Percepta are ready to take on additional challenges and manage more significant key initiatives, projects and teams within their companies.

“As a result of participating in the Percepta mentor program, I am more efficient and productive, and now see myself from a new perspective. My mentor gave me great suggestions that I was able to take back to work and implement immediately,” said mentee Harli Gawronski, human resources coordinator at Gas South, LLC. “The impact that my mentor has made on me and the other mentees in our group has created lifelong changes. There is no amount of thanks that could ever express the professional footprint she has made.”

Gawronski’s peers included Dita Amicucci, ITS business partner – global compensation & governance for Kimberly-Clark Coporation and Sherilyn Narker, senior economic & financial education specialist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Their mentor was Marlo Gillette, senior manager, talent acquisition & employee relations for NASCO. Marlo was awarded as the “Outstanding Mentor” for the 2017 Spring Percepta program.

Women who participated in the program covered a core program curriculum including developing a corporate image and persona, giving and receiving feedback, mapping career paths, identifying skill gaps, improving communication skills, and understanding the unwritten rules that guide an organization.

“My mentees felt Percepta gave them the strategies they needed and the courage to try something they would not have before,” said mentor Melissa Hoggatt, first vice president, director of financial operations management for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.

Mentors also learned from the curriculum and addressing the topics with their mentees during the group mentoring sessions. “My mentees are conscientious, driven and willing to do what it takes to succeed. Watching them grow from their experiences in the program has proven extremely beneficial to me as well,” said mentor Caron Cone, vice president of human resources, ADP. The women Cone mentored were Jade Duane, division sales manager, produce merchandising for Kroger Company and Manuela Sieber, senior compensation specialist for Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.

Over the last 15 years, Pathbuilders has graduated nearly 1,000 mentees through the Percepta program, many of whom have demonstrated a solid track record of improved performance upon completion. Participants from companies such as Turner Broadcasting System, Cox Communications, Holder Construction Company, Verizon Wireless, Solvay SA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Junior Achievement of Georgia have shared professional successes and organizational impact which results in recommendations for colleagues and additional direct reports to participate in the Percepta program year after year.

Participants in the 2017 Spring Percepta program are from the following organizations:

ADP

Atlanta Business Chronicle

CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cobb EMC

Fallon Benefits Group

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Gas South, LLC

Graphic Packaging International

International Screening Solutions, Inc.

Junior Achievement of Georgia

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

KPMG LLP

Lendmark Financial Services

McKesson Corporation

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

Mission to the World

Morehouse School of Medicine

Moxie

Novelis, Inc.

OFS Fitel, LLC

Rollins, Inc.

SalesLoft

Southern Patio

Tennessee Valley Authority

The High Museum

The Kroger Company

The Woodruff Arts Center

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Turner Sports

Viasat, Inc.

Additional information about Percepta and the other mentoring programs offered by Pathbuilders for different career stages may be found at http://www.pathbuilders.com.

About Pathbuilders Inc.

Pathbuilders transforms top talent into high-impact leaders who move business forward. Through customized programming, Pathbuilders leverages a model that effectively combines mentoring, educational workshops, and interactive peer exchange to accelerate the career growth of individuals and directly contribute to the bottom-line success of client organizations. Pathbuilders was founded in 1995 with a unique focus on developing the potential of high-performing women and creating gender-diverse leadership teams. Today, Pathbuilders leverages the corporate experience of its team to develop impactful developmental experiences for high-potential women and men in forward-thinking organizations. Pathbuilders has worked with nearly 4,000 professionals from more than 400 client organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, and government agencies. More information can be found at http://www.pathbuilders.com, on LinkedIn and Twitter.